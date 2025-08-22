Elon Musk Loses Again: Billionaire Must Pay $500Million in Severance to Thousands of Ex-Twitter Employees — as Trump's Ex-Pal Deals With Legal Nightmare

The billionaire has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought on by the platform's ex-employees, who accused Musk of not forking over their severance pay after he took over the company in 2022.

Elon Musk is having a rough week, and his latest headache is having to dig into his pocket and pay former Twitter employees $500million, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Musk will have to pay half a billion dollars to thousands of former Twitter employees.

"The parties have reached a settlement agreement in principle and began negotiating the terms of a long-form settlement agreement,” the filing noted. "If the district court approves the proposed distribution, the agreement will resolve the litigation in its entirety and moot this appeal."

Two former staffers, Courtney McMillian and Ronald Cooper, had filed the original lawsuit against Musk, claiming Twitter's 2019 severance plan promised most employees at least two months of base pay plus a week of pay for every year of service. Meanwhile, senior staff were owed six months of base pay.

However, according to the lawsuit, most workers did not see a single penny.

While a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in July 2024, McMillian and Cooper appealed, and the case was set to go to trial before the agreement was made.