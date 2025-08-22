EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Prince Harry’s Dream of Reconciliation With Brother William is ‘Doomed Forever’

But the prospect of Harry making peace with William, 43, is said to be far more remote, with those close to the family warning that the Princess of Wales remains the central barrier.

A royal source said: "The challenge isn't about Harry and Charles – that relationship can be repaired. The real block is William, and it all stems from what was said about Catherine. Those words left a deep mark, and William isn't likely to let them go."

A meeting was recently held in London between Harry's chief communications officer Meredith Maines, King Charles's top aide Tobyn Andreae, as well as U.K. representative Liam Maguire.

The session, held close to Clarence House, was seen as a tentative first step towards reconciliation.