EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Prince Harry’s Dream of Reconciliation With Brother William is ‘Doomed Forever’
Prince Harry's hopes of repairing his fractured relationship with Prince William may be out of reach – with royal insiders claiming comments about Princess Kate in his memoir have left wounds too deep to heal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Peace talks between King Charles, 76, and Harry, 40, are underway via their communications teams, raising the prospect of father and son putting years of rancor behind them.
Prince Harry's Words Left 'A Deep Mark'
But the prospect of Harry making peace with William, 43, is said to be far more remote, with those close to the family warning that the Princess of Wales remains the central barrier.
A royal source said: "The challenge isn't about Harry and Charles – that relationship can be repaired. The real block is William, and it all stems from what was said about Catherine. Those words left a deep mark, and William isn't likely to let them go."
A meeting was recently held in London between Harry's chief communications officer Meredith Maines, King Charles's top aide Tobyn Andreae, as well as U.K. representative Liam Maguire.
The session, held close to Clarence House, was seen as a tentative first step towards reconciliation.
Harry's Cry For A Reconciliation
Harry has publicly expressed his desire to mend ties, telling the BBC in May he "would love a reconciliation" with both his father and brother, admitting he was weary of years of family conflict.
He added he was anxious about cancer-stricken Charles' health because he did "not know how much longer my father has."
Yet the biggest barrier remains Spare, Harry's memoir released in 2023.
In the book, he alleged Kate made Markle cry in a row over bridesmaids' dresses and claimed his sister-in-law was "forced to compete" with the Duchess of Sussex in the press.
Those depictions, royal observers say, inflicted "lasting damage that could leave the chances of Harry and William reconciling doomed forever."
Royal biographer Hugo Vickers backed up our sources, saying Harry's words were unlikely to be forgotten.
He said: "The barbs weren't just aimed at William – they went after Catherine, and that was a step too far. Charles has always been more forgiving, but William holds his ground. That makes reconciliation between the brothers much harder."
Harry's strained dynamic with William has become the most visible fault line in the royal family since he and Meghan dramatically quit royal duties in 2020.
While speculation over Charles and Harry softening their feud has grown, hopes for the brothers to reconcile have consistently been dashed.
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Lonelier Than Ever' and Crying 'This Isn't the Life I Signed Up For' As He 'Continues to be Sidelined by Wife Meghan Markle's Relentless Business Ambitions'
Harry's Upcoming Visit
A royal insider added: "The King would gladly have his son back, but William is especially protective of Catherine at the moment. She is still dealing with serious health concerns, and he won't risk further distress. From his point of view, Harry hasn't earned another chance after saying such hurtful things."
Harry's next scheduled trip to the U.K. is in September, which could mark his first face-to-face meeting with Charles in 18 months if the current talks succeed.
A source warned: "Whether William chooses to take part remains doubtful."
Vickers is advising Harry to take things one step at a time.
He said: "If I were Harry, I'd focus on his father first. That relationship can be salvaged. William may take years – or it may never happen at all."