EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Riddled King Charles 'Restricting Himself to Hippie-Style Diet of Cannabis and Vegetables' as He Fights to Hold Onto Throne 'Until the Bitter End'

We can reveal his "hippie-style" diet of weed and veg after the monarch recently made a rare health admission at a Buckingham Palace garden party as he spoke about what can hel during cancer treatment.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal he is using his passion for gardening – and a newfound love of cannabis – to try and live as long as possible as his gruelling health fight rolls on.

Cancer-battling King Charles ' love of all things green is well known.

Charles has been undergoing gruelling bouts of chemotherapy in between his royal duties.

Charles, 76, was diagnosed with cancer last year and has been undergoing treatment ever since.

While he has not shared what form of the disease he's fighting, he did open up to a fellow cancer patient about treatment.

At the garden party, attended by 7,000 guests, Charles chatted to Stamford Collis, 22, an international relations student at Exeter University who is battling cancer.

Collis said afterwards: “He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet.

“He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year.”

The King was heard to say to Collis: “It’s sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help.”

Our source said: "Charles is now on two things – vegetables and medically-approved cannabis to treat his anxiety and pain.

"It's a hippie-style diet from the 1960s, but he thinks it is part of the way he will beat his disease alongside chemotherapy.

"It fits right in with his love of holistic therapies and wellness, and at the very least he wants it to help him hold onto his throje for as long as possible as hte royal family is a mess at the minute with his sons Harry and William still feuding.

"He's confident William will do a good job as king, but he is not ready to let go yet."