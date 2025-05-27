EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Riddled King Charles 'Restricting Himself to Hippie-Style Diet of Cannabis and Vegetables' as He Fights to Hold Onto Throne 'Until the Bitter End'
Cancer-battling King Charles' love of all things green is well known.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal he is using his passion for gardening – and a newfound love of cannabis – to try and live as long as possible as his gruelling health fight rolls on.
We can reveal his "hippie-style" diet of weed and veg after the monarch recently made a rare health admission at a Buckingham Palace garden party as he spoke about what can hel during cancer treatment.
Brutal Fight
Charles, 76, was diagnosed with cancer last year and has been undergoing treatment ever since.
While he has not shared what form of the disease he's fighting, he did open up to a fellow cancer patient about treatment.
At the garden party, attended by 7,000 guests, Charles chatted to Stamford Collis, 22, an international relations student at Exeter University who is battling cancer.
Collis said afterwards: “He was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet.
“He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year.”
The King was heard to say to Collis: “It’s sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help.”
Our source said: "Charles is now on two things – vegetables and medically-approved cannabis to treat his anxiety and pain.
"It's a hippie-style diet from the 1960s, but he thinks it is part of the way he will beat his disease alongside chemotherapy.
"It fits right in with his love of holistic therapies and wellness, and at the very least he wants it to help him hold onto his throje for as long as possible as hte royal family is a mess at the minute with his sons Harry and William still feuding.
"He's confident William will do a good job as king, but he is not ready to let go yet."
Drugged Up
We recently revealed how Charles is even growing his own crop of cannabis in the grounds of his country pile as he turns to the drug to ease the ravages of cancer.
Courtiers say the monarch is cultivating his own supply of weed at his Highgrove House stately home in the UK county of Gloucestershire.
The plant-mad sovereign, who runs his own organic food firm, is putting his trust in the medicinal and pain-killing benefits of cannabis.
And he’s now puffing on his own home-grown product.
A royal flunky told us: "Charles has always led a very healthy lifestyle and so he has been particularly angered and irked by his cancer diagnosis but also, as a result of his love and deep knowledge of all things natural, he's looked at cannabis as a means of fighting the disease and also of killing the pain the cancer is causing him.
"He is a very open-minded chap and doesn't shut himself off to any form of cure or pain relief, so that end he's been tending a little crop of cannabis in one of the greenhouses at Highgrove.
"But it's nothing too large – I don't think he's going to start selling the stuff in the Highgrove House shop, otherwise the local police might come knocking on his door!"
The move comes after we revealed how Charles had turned to medicinal cannabis as a cure for killer cancer, according to highly-placed Buckingham Palace insiders.
Alternative Therapies
Charles, 76, who has long been a lover of alternative medicines and wacky wellness cures, has embraced the drug in a bid to eke out a few more months as the UK's head of state, RadarOnline.com reported.
Some scientists believe medicinal cannabis can kill or inhibit cancer cells without impacting normal cells, revealing its potential as a treatment rather than simply a pain relief medication.
And a palace source told us: "Charles is trying every cure in the book – and now some which aren't!
"The cancer diagnosis has rocked him to the core and he feels there's no harm in trying something experimental.
"He has always been a champion of homeopathic medicines and cures and sees there is no danger in trying the cannabis route. He's read all the studies around its benefits and is giving it a go."
The sovereign is desperate to follow in the footsteps of daughter-in-law Kate Middleton who recently revealed she'd beaten the disease after months of treatment.
And his love of cannabis may have been referenced in an Apple playlist recently released by Charles.
The King’s Music Room saw him celebrate Commonwealth Day by sharing songs he likes from across the family of nations... with drug-loving reggae icon Bob Marley being a favourite with his hit Could You Be Loved on the list.
An insider told us: "Charles wants to make it until at least his 77th birthday – but knows he may not as he is now in so much pain.
"Bob Marley knew all about the supposed medicinal benefits of weed and Charles is now very much an expert on the subject!"
The full playlist released by Charles includes tracks by Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé and Grace Jones.