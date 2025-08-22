EXCLUSIVE: Idaho Max Prison Vows to 'Deny' Sharing Records to 'Protect' Bryan Kohberger After Killer Claims He's Being Sexually Harassed Behind Bars

The 30-year-old has been complaining nonstop since being sentenced to life behind bars for murdering four college students , including claims that his fellow inmates have been making sexual threats, after whining he hadn't been able to get any sleep .

Kohberger's stay at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution has not been a pleasant one.

We reached out to the prison for comment on Kohberger's current situation, but the facility seemed more concerned about his information being spread.

"... IDOC ( Idaho Department of Correction) seeks to clarify that additional scrutiny will be applied to future requests for public records concerning any individual in IDOC custody," they told us in a statement. "The media and the public can expect that similar public records requests submitted in the future may be denied altogether or may produce records that will be redacted consistent with the Idaho Public Records Act in order to protect the safety and security of the prison population, staff, and our operations."

They continued: "We always seek to comply with all applicable laws as it pertains to public records requests. We will continue to balance confidentiality, public safety, security, and habilitation with the public’s interest in disclosure."

As for the killer's complaints, the prison responded: "We also take reports of threats and harassment seriously. Each matter is investigated thoroughly, and when appropriate, we take disciplinary action in accordance with our policies and the law.

"If warranted, incidents may be referred to law enforcement and the county prosecutor’s office."