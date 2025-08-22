EXCLUSIVE: Idaho Max Prison Vows to 'Deny' Sharing Records to 'Protect' Bryan Kohberger After Killer Claims He's Being Sexually Harassed Behind Bars
Bryan Kohberger has the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in his corner following his sexual harassment complaint, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 30-year-old has been complaining nonstop since being sentenced to life behind bars for murdering four college students, including claims that his fellow inmates have been making sexual threats, after whining he hadn't been able to get any sleep.
The Prison Responds To Kohberger's Claims
We reached out to the prison for comment on Kohberger's current situation, but the facility seemed more concerned about his information being spread.
"... IDOC ( Idaho Department of Correction) seeks to clarify that additional scrutiny will be applied to future requests for public records concerning any individual in IDOC custody," they told us in a statement. "The media and the public can expect that similar public records requests submitted in the future may be denied altogether or may produce records that will be redacted consistent with the Idaho Public Records Act in order to protect the safety and security of the prison population, staff, and our operations."
They continued: "We always seek to comply with all applicable laws as it pertains to public records requests. We will continue to balance confidentiality, public safety, security, and habilitation with the public’s interest in disclosure."
As for the killer's complaints, the prison responded: "We also take reports of threats and harassment seriously. Each matter is investigated thoroughly, and when appropriate, we take disciplinary action in accordance with our policies and the law.
"If warranted, incidents may be referred to law enforcement and the county prosecutor’s office."
Kohberger's Complaints Revealed
On July 30, Kohberger reportedly sent a note to Deputy Warden Dietz, asking for a transfer from J-Block to B-Block "immediately," after he accused inmates of nonstop "minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment."
"Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from," Kohberger wrote in his note.
A prison official who responded to the convicted killer's plea described flooding in J-Block as a "relatively rare occurrence" and advised Kohberger to "give it some time," as J-Block is "generally a fairly calm and quieter tier."
Flooding is when prisoners intentionally flood their cells by stuffing toilets or sinks and continuously flushing them, usually done as a form of disruption.
No Death Penalty Enrages Loved Ones
Days later, Kohberger then claimed he was getting harassed sexually, accusing an inmate of telling him, "I'll b--- f-- you." He went on to accuse another prisoner of making the menacing threat: "The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's."
In response, prison officials claimed, "Kohberger feels safe to remain on tier 2 in J-Block."
Kohberger was tossed behind bars for life for killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl. He pleaded guilty, avoiding the death penalty, a decision that left his victims' families raging.
"It's true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho," a statement from Goncalves' family read on Facebook. "They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support."
Goncalves' sister, Alivea, did not let Kohberger off the hook in court, however, as she told him exactly how she felt, calling him "delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else. All of that effort just to seem important."