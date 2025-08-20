Cold-Blooded Killer Bryan Kohberger Begs for Transfer After Whining About Sexual Harassment Complaint Over 'B--- F---' Threats in Prison

The convicted killer sent the handwritten note on July 30 to Deputy Warden Dietz, asking for a transfer to B-Block "immediately."

"Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from," Kohberger wrote in his note.

Flooding is when inmates intentionally flood their cells by stuffing toilets or sinks and continuously flushing them, usually done as a form of disruption.

A prison official who responded to Kohberger's plea called flooding in J-Block a "relatively rare occurrence" and told him to "give it some time," as J-Block is "generally a fairly calm and quieter tier."