Cold-Blooded Killer Bryan Kohberger Begs for Transfer After Whining About Sexual Harassment Complaint Over 'B--- F---' Threats in Prison
Bryan Kohberger is begging for a transfer out of his prison housing unit and complaining how sexual threats by fellow inmates are making the cold-blooded killer's life a living hell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After just one night inside the Idaho Maximum Security Institution's J-Block, Kohberger wrote that he was the subject of nonstop "minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment" and pleaded to be transferred to a different unit.
Immediate 'Threats'
The convicted killer sent the handwritten note on July 30 to Deputy Warden Dietz, asking for a transfer to B-Block "immediately."
"Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from," Kohberger wrote in his note.
Flooding is when inmates intentionally flood their cells by stuffing toilets or sinks and continuously flushing them, usually done as a form of disruption.
A prison official who responded to Kohberger's plea called flooding in J-Block a "relatively rare occurrence" and told him to "give it some time," as J-Block is "generally a fairly calm and quieter tier."
Sexual Harassment
Things escalated on August 4, when Kohberger sent a concerned note to a prison guard complaining that he was getting harassed sexually, claiming a fellow inmate allegedly told him: "I'll b--- f-- you."
He went on to accuse another inmate of making the menacing threat: "The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's."
The former PhD student included the name of the guard who allegedly witnessed the warnings. The guard responded in a report submitted three days later, where he recalled "vulgar language being used and directed towards Kohberger," but was unable to determine which inmate was making the taunts.
"Kohberger feels safe to remain on tier 2 in J-Block," was the response by prison officials to the sexual harassment threats.
The former Washington State University student's block features single-person cells. When it comes to life outside of his cell, Kohberger is allowed one hour of outdoor recreation per day and a shower every other day.
A Life of Torment
Besides the sexual threats, fellow inmates are driving Kohberger "crazy" thanks to constant intimidation and relentless noise that has left him unable to sleep
Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough told the Daily Mail: "The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day, taunting him through the vents in his cell.
"They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking turns doing it. It's relentless. He's extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them."
'Hell Will Be Waiting'
Kohberger confessed to slaughtering four University of Idaho college students in a murderous rampage at their home in November 2022. He struck a deal with prosecutors for life in prison without parole rather than go to trial and risk receiving the death penalty.
On July 23, he was given four life sentences – one for each of his victims: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
At the sentencing hearing, Kaylee's mom, Kristi Goncalves, laid into Kohberger in her victim impact statement, telling him "hell will be waiting" for him in prison.
"You are nothing. May you continue to live your life in misery. You are officially the property of the state of Idaho, where your fellow inmates are anxiously awaiting your arrival," she continued.
Kristi then shared a "Quick message from our youngest daughter," who was unable to attend the sentencing, referring to how he was likely going to be targeted for sexual attacks in prison.
"Aubrie wanted to say, 'You may have received As in high school, but you're gonna be getting big Ds in prison."