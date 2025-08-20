EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Pulled Hours Before It Was Due to Air 'After Family Complained It Was Sick, Ghoulish and Cynical'

The film was expected to document the heavy metal star's preparation for his farewell concert in Birmingham, staged at Villa Park on July 1 – just 17 days before his death.

His doctors had signed off his ability to travel to the UK despite chronic pain and his long battle with ill health.

A source said: "Ozzy was determined to give his fans one last show. He had nurses with him around the clock, he was having singing lessons almost every day, but he wanted to go out with a bang."

He told everyone he was doing it for the fans who gave him the amazing life he and Sharon had enjoyed together."

On stage, Ozzy addressed the crowd at his goodbye gig with a mix of gratitude and defiance.

"I don't know what to say, man, I've been laid up for like six years," he told them – referencing his condition linked to back surgery.

He added: "You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart. You're all f------ special. Let's go crazy, come on."