EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Pulled Hours Before It Was Due to Air 'After Family Complained It Was Sick, Ghoulish and Cynical'
Ozzy Osbourne's final documentary was abruptly pulled by the BBC just hours before it was due to be broadcast – as his family thought it was too ghoulish, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, had been scheduled to air on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Monday, August 18, but was hastily replaced by Fake or Fortune.
Ozzy's Documentary Pulled From Air
The one-off documentary was billed as an intimate portrait of the Black Sabbath frontman's final months before his death in July aged 76, including his long-awaited return to the UK with his wife Sharon after more than 20 years in Los Angeles.
Sources close to the Ozzy's family told us "grave concerns" had been raised about the tone of the program, with one insider saying: "The family felt the whole thing had been rushed and turned into something ghoulish. It looked like the BBC wanted to beat a rival film to air rather than focus on Ozzy's story."
Another source said: "Ozzy's wife Sharon and her kids thought the emphasis was wrong – instead of being a celebration of his life and career, it came across as a grim and cynical way to get viewers."
The Race To Release The Documentary
RadarOnline.com previously revealed how the BBC was in a race with other streamers to beat each other to release the first posthumous documentary on Ozzy.
The film had been adapted from a BBC series titled Home to Roost, which was intended to follow Ozzy and Sharon's move back to their Buckinghamshire estate, Welders House.
After the singer's death from complications linked to Parkinson's disease, producers re-edited the project into a feature-length program.
Family members were also said to be "particularly uneasy it included one of the couple's final joint interviews" and some of Ozzy's last steps.
The BBC said only that the documentary had been "moved in the schedules" and would air at a later date.
A spokesperson added: "New premiere details will be shared in due course."
All About The Documentary
The film was expected to document the heavy metal star's preparation for his farewell concert in Birmingham, staged at Villa Park on July 1 – just 17 days before his death.
His doctors had signed off his ability to travel to the UK despite chronic pain and his long battle with ill health.
A source said: "Ozzy was determined to give his fans one last show. He had nurses with him around the clock, he was having singing lessons almost every day, but he wanted to go out with a bang."
He told everyone he was doing it for the fans who gave him the amazing life he and Sharon had enjoyed together."
On stage, Ozzy addressed the crowd at his goodbye gig with a mix of gratitude and defiance.
"I don't know what to say, man, I've been laid up for like six years," he told them – referencing his condition linked to back surgery.
He added: "You have no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart. You're all f------ special. Let's go crazy, come on."
He opened the poignant show with Mama, I'm Coming Home and Crazy Train before reuniting with Black Sabbath for the first time in two decades, closing with a thunderous rendition of "Paranoid."
In his final interview with RadioX, Ozzy described the Villa Park concert as his "final encore."
He said: "It's my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me. I couldn't have done my final show anywhere else. I had to go back to the beginning."