Rosie O’Donnell's Newest Feuds? Comic Brutally Ridicules 'Mean A--hole' Jay Leno and Fitness Trainer Bob Harper Over 'Biggest Loser' Documentary

As for Harper, O’Donnell wrote a similar message after viewing the docuseries: "ok now bob harper - can u not say IM SORRY - seriously- so hurtful- so cruel - come on bob - #biggestLOSERdoc @netflixuk."

In the docuseries, Harper, 60, admitted he thought the show was "going to be huge" before it even hit the air.

He said: "Always remember we were trying to make an entertaining show. What’s more important for weight loss? We all know it’s diet, but that becomes boring television. You know what’s not boring television? To see us in a gym yelling, screaming... and producers loved that s---. They were like, 'We want them to puke! We want the madness of it all!'"

Despite the show's massive success after the premiere, Harper admitted to having a few moments on the shoe he isn't proud of — including yelling at season 7 contestant Joelle Gwynn.

However, he insisted he "will stand behind everything that I’ve ever done on that show."

The Biggest Loser aired on NBC for 17 seasons from 2004 to 2016.

A few years later, the contriversal show returned for one final season in 2020, but aired on the USA Network.