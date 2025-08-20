Rosie O’Donnell's Newest Feuds? Comic Brutally Ridicules 'Mean A--hole' Jay Leno and Fitness Trainer Bob Harper Over 'Biggest Loser' Documentary
Rosie O’Donnell seems to have launched yet another feud via social media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comic has brutally ridiculed Jay Leno and fitness trainer Bob Harper over the The Biggest Loser documentary.
Rosie Speaks Out
On Tuesday, August 19, O’Donnell, 63, posted an Instagram carousel reacting to Netflix's docuseries Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser.
In her post, she fired at former TV late-night host Leno for how he treated one of the contestants when she appeared on his show.
"Jay Leno is a mean a------ #biggestloserdocumentary," O’Donnell captioned her Instagram post which featured a screengrab of Biggest Loser season 8 contestant Tracey Yukich during a confessional scene.
A second photo in the carousel showed Yukich sitting down with Leno on The Tonight Show. In the docuseries, Yukich recalled when she appeared on the show, Leno read the death threats she received aloud.
In the docuseries, Yukich and other contestants who appeared on the show spoke about the alleged harassment they dealt with after the premiere.
Harper Speaks Out
As for Harper, O’Donnell wrote a similar message after viewing the docuseries: "ok now bob harper - can u not say IM SORRY - seriously- so hurtful- so cruel - come on bob - #biggestLOSERdoc @netflixuk."
In the docuseries, Harper, 60, admitted he thought the show was "going to be huge" before it even hit the air.
He said: "Always remember we were trying to make an entertaining show. What’s more important for weight loss? We all know it’s diet, but that becomes boring television. You know what’s not boring television? To see us in a gym yelling, screaming... and producers loved that s---. They were like, 'We want them to puke! We want the madness of it all!'"
Despite the show's massive success after the premiere, Harper admitted to having a few moments on the shoe he isn't proud of — including yelling at season 7 contestant Joelle Gwynn.
However, he insisted he "will stand behind everything that I’ve ever done on that show."
The Biggest Loser aired on NBC for 17 seasons from 2004 to 2016.
A few years later, the contriversal show returned for one final season in 2020, but aired on the USA Network.
Rosie's Feuds
As fans and followers of O’Donnell may know, the comic is not one who usually keeps quiet.
Over the years, the former television host has publicly feuded with other celebrities including President Donald Trump and Ellen DeGeneres.
The feud with DeGeneres started over her sexuality and how she and O’Donnell allegedly " joked around" over it.
On O’Donnell’s talk show, she claimed she didn't want DeGeneres to feel alone as an outed celebrity and dropped some code words into their chat to let viewers know they were on the same team.
A few weeks later when Larry King interviewed DeGeneres and asked about O’Donnell’s career crumbling, she responded: "I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends."
As for O’Donnell’s feud with Trump, the current presient once called her a "loser" and "fat."
Over the years, the public feud has escalated.