EXCLUSIVE: MSNBC's Baffling Rebrand Blasted By Expert Who Claims Network Is Sacrificing 'Actual Journalism' for 'Opinions' — 'What Were They Thinking?'

The news outlet will soon drop its " NBC" affiliation and rebrand itself as MS NOW – much to the chagrin of viewers.

Major media pundits have joined in on the "bash MSNBC" bandwagon, RadarOnline.com can report, after the network announced a new name and identity .

Employees including Rachel Maddow will soon be broadcasting on a new network.

"You are including 'opinion' in the name of a news organization, which should pride itself on, you know, actual journalism and not their opinion! WHAT were they thinking?”

Syracuse University Broadcast Journalism Professor Les Rose told Radar the new name instantly discredits the new network.

Instead, network execs have unveiled MS NOW, an acronym for "My Source News Opinion World." But almost immediately viewers shared their disapproval at the awkward name, and media analysts agreed.

MSNBC originally debuted as part of a partnership between Microsoft and NBC. Now, parent company Comcast is spinning the cable channel off into a new company named Versant, forcing it to ditch any previous reference to the peacock network.

Rose also critiqued the branding itself, adding: "'My Source News Opinion World' sounds like the answer for a Scrabble player with too many tiles. Or a drunk at a bar."

His criticism echoed fan feedback on X, where users insisted the name evokes other references, including the chronic disease affecting nearly three million people worldwide.

"Multiple Sclerosis Now! Mississippi Now!" one person tweeted. "Did they seriously not even Google MS before going with this? Or are they just going all in on the single women 'Miss' thing?"

Another sarcastically echoed: "Who wants MS NOW? It’s an insult to all the sick people. Terrible renaming."

One person scoffed about the liberal-leaning network: "MS now stands for 'Misinformation Superstars' NOW."

As a fourth person reasoned: "MSNBC is acting like changing its name to MS NOW is going to bring viewership up. Viewership will never go up for them if they only keep having radical Democrats on spewing their garbage."