EXCLUSIVE: Dame Joan Collins Brutally Trolled for 'Hiding Real 92-Year-Old Looks' as She Shares 'Unbelievably Filtered' Vacation Snap

One said: "She really looks like something out of The Substance" – referring to Demi Moore's body horror that sees a fitness influencer go to extreme lengths to try and fend off the aging process.

Dynasty actress Collins shared the now-controversial image on Instagram this week, posing in a bikini and wide-brimmed hat, while announcing that a producer was considering a sequel to her 1992 television film Murder Between Friends.

Alongside the glamorous shot, she wrote: "Meanwhile, I'm relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat. Thinking of my next move or next movie!"

But the post sparked fierce backlash, with one Instagram user commenting: "Gorgeous but heavily filtered. Let's be honest – her skin in real life is not like this. It creates totally unrealistic expectations for people her age."

Another ranted: "She should be proud of how she looks naturally at 92 instead of hiding behind filters." Others were far crueler, bombarding the star with comments too crude to reprint here.