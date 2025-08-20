EXCLUSIVE: Dame Joan Collins Brutally Trolled for 'Hiding Real 92-Year-Old Looks' as She Shares 'Unbelievably Filtered' Vacation Snap
Dame Joan Collins has come under some very unfriendly fire online after posting what trolls have branded an "unbelievably filtered" photograph of herself poolside in the south of France, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Instead of marveling at how young and slim she looked in the snap, like many of her fans, the keyboard warriors taunted the 92-year-old star for concealing her real appearance.
One said: "She really looks like something out of The Substance" – referring to Demi Moore's body horror that sees a fitness influencer go to extreme lengths to try and fend off the aging process.
Dynasty actress Collins shared the now-controversial image on Instagram this week, posing in a bikini and wide-brimmed hat, while announcing that a producer was considering a sequel to her 1992 television film Murder Between Friends.
Alongside the glamorous shot, she wrote: "Meanwhile, I'm relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat. Thinking of my next move or next movie!"
But the post sparked fierce backlash, with one Instagram user commenting: "Gorgeous but heavily filtered. Let's be honest – her skin in real life is not like this. It creates totally unrealistic expectations for people her age."
Another ranted: "She should be proud of how she looks naturally at 92 instead of hiding behind filters." Others were far crueler, bombarding the star with comments too crude to reprint here.
Sources close to the actress told us she had been left "deeply upset" by the "brutal and unnecessary trolling," calling it "unkind, ageist and deeply unfair."
Collins, one of Britain's best-known screen legends, has long been open about her meticulous beauty regime, often crediting decades of careful skincare and avoiding the sun.
The diva, who rose to fame in Hollywood in the 1950s before reinventing herself in the 1980s as Alexis Carrington Colby on Dynasty, has continued working in recent years, with appearances in American Horror Story and on stage in London.
In her Instagram caption, Collins revealed she had been asked to reprise her role as Francesca Carlyle, a glamorous television star turned detective, in a potential sequel to Murder Between Friends.
"It had shades of Agatha Christie and Murder She Wrote," she told her followers.
The star is spending the summer in St Tropez with her husband Percy Gibson, 59, whom she married at Claridge's in London in 2002.
Gibson, a Peruvian-born Hollywood producer best known for his work on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, is her fifth husband.
Collins was previously married to actor Maxwell Reed, singer Anthony Newley, record producer Ron Kass, and Swedish businessman Peter Holm.
Her glamorous getaway comes after she was photographed at a dinner party in St Tropez with Gibson earlier this month.
Despite enjoying the sun-soaked holiday, Collins has remained active on social media, frequently sharing updates with her 580k+ followers.
The star's political affiliations have also drawn attention in recent months.
Earlier this year, she was pictured attending a pre-inauguration celebration in the U.S. alongside conservative actor James Woods.
Sources close to Collins said her friendship with Donald Trump, 79, stretches back four decades. "To Joan, Donald is not just a former president but one of her closest lifelong friends," one insider added.
"She has always credited his ruthlessness as part of her inspiration for Alexis Carrington."
The source also claimed Collins had shared a close bond with Trump's former wife, Ivana, until she died in 2022.
They added: "Joan was devastated when Ivana passed – she was one of the few people who really understood her."