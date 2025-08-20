EXCLUSIVE: White House Reveals Donald Trump's 'Active' Schedule When Asked if He'll Work Out With RFK Jr. to 'Make America Healthy Again'

"Just this past Friday, President Trump departed the White House at 6:30AM, flew to Alaska, met with President [Vladimir] Putin to secure a historic breakthrough towards peace, touched base with European leaders over the phone on Air Force One, arrived back at the White House at 3AM on Saturday, and then hit the golf course just hours later at noon," White House Spokesman, Kush Desai, exclusively told us.

The response concluded: "President Trump’s fitness and strength as a leader, negotiator, and champion golfer are unimpeachable."

While they refused to answer if Trump will be doing a pull-up anytime soon, or when was the last time he attempted one, the former reality star has already boasted about his figure.