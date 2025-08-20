Your tip
Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: White House Reveals Donald Trump's 'Active' Schedule When Asked if He'll Work Out With RFK Jr. to 'Make America Healthy Again'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House revealed whether President Trump is working up a sweat these days.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy has been on a health crusade, urging all Americans to get outside and get active... well, everyone but President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the Secretary of Health and Human Services has been working up a sweat on bizarre hiking outings and struggling to do a push-up with Pete Hegseth, we asked the White House if Trump will be getting in on the action anytime soon.

So... Is Trump Working Out?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is very 'active,' according to the White House.

"Just this past Friday, President Trump departed the White House at 6:30AM, flew to Alaska, met with President [Vladimir] Putin to secure a historic breakthrough towards peace, touched base with European leaders over the phone on Air Force One, arrived back at the White House at 3AM on Saturday, and then hit the golf course just hours later at noon," White House Spokesman, Kush Desai, exclusively told us.

The response concluded: "President Trump’s fitness and strength as a leader, negotiator, and champion golfer are unimpeachable."

While they refused to answer if Trump will be doing a pull-up anytime soon, or when was the last time he attempted one, the former reality star has already boasted about his figure.

The Prez Claims He's Somehow In 'Good Shape'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president has been on the move lately, according to his team, and jumping from location to location.

Earlier this year, the 79-year-old underwent his annual physical and hyped himself over the results, claiming, "I did well,” after spending almost five hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center undergoing what he called “every test you can imagine.”

"I was there for a long time,” Trump said at the time. "I think I did very well." However, he wasn't done drooling over himself, as he added: "Overall, I felt I was in very good shape. A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul."

Aside from his "good soul," Trump confirmed he took a cognitive test and "I got every answer right."

And in 2018, Trump attempted to impress reporters with his "exercise routine," rambling at the time: "I get exercise. I mean, I walk, I this, I that."

The 'Pete and Bobby Challenge' Fail

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old previously boasted about his great figure.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr., 71, recently joined Hegseth, 45, inside a gym for the "Pete and Bobby Challenge," and challenged cabinet members to work out in what they hope is the next viral trend.

The United States Secretary of Defense, who claimed to have done 100 push-ups and 50 pull-ups in under six minutes, made it clear he's done with "fat" people.

"It's all about Make America Healthy Again, we're gonna be fit, not fat, we want recruits that are ready to go," the 45-year-old said in a promotional clip.

RFK Jr., working out in jeans, added: "Pete and I are going to do our part to encourage American youth to do this challenge." However, it didn't help that viewers weren't buying it.

Radar Logo

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth
Source: @SecKennedy/X

RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth are trying to 'Make America Healthy Again,' but Trump doesn't seem to be taking part.

"Neither one of you did a real pushup. Pete would fail this," one X user raged, and another added, "This is cringe and does nothing to make people healthy in reality. It's just a nice show for the morons to be like 'wow, look at them go, they are so fit.'"

RFK Jr. had already been buried by social media following his odd hiking experience with Dr. Mehmet Oz at the Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs.

"God talks to us through many vectors… but nowhere with such texture, grace, joy, and detail as through creation," RFK Jr. said in the clip alongside the former TV host. "We come here because this is the way that God talks to us, to link us to our creator, to link us to the 20,000 generations of human beings that were here before laptops."

Their outing concluded with the pair awkwardly scaling down a rock.

