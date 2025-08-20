EXCLUSIVE: Meghan V Taylor: 'Deluded' Duchess Markle 'Fuming' Singing Sensation Swift 'Wrecked' Her Netflix Deal Announcement With Album Reveal

Instead, Swift's surprise revelation she had new tunes on the way - announced on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 35, and his brother Jason - captured the world's attention.

A source told us: "Meghan thought her trailer would own global headlines. Instead, all anyone talked about that day was Taylor's new music."

Another insider said: "Meghan genuinely thinks Taylor hijacked her announcement - but she wouldn't even have known, or cared, about it. Meghan isn't on her radar, or in her orbit. She's a deluded no-mark desperate to be a celeb like Taylor."