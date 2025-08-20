EXCLUSIVE: Meghan V Taylor: 'Deluded' Duchess Markle 'Fuming' Singing Sensation Swift 'Wrecked' Her Netflix Deal Announcement With Album Reveal
Meghan Markle is "beyond fuming" her carefully timed Netflix comeback was "upstaged and hijacked" by Taylor Swift, Radaronline.com can reveal.
Swift, 35, announced her new album was on its way during an unexpected podcast appearance. But sources tell us diva duchess Markle had hoped the trailer for With Love, Meghan would instead dominate headlines.
Markle's Rage Over Swift's Announcement
Instead, Swift's surprise revelation she had new tunes on the way - announced on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 35, and his brother Jason - captured the world's attention.
A source told us: "Meghan thought her trailer would own global headlines. Instead, all anyone talked about that day was Taylor's new music."
Another insider said: "Meghan genuinely thinks Taylor hijacked her announcement - but she wouldn't even have known, or cared, about it. Meghan isn't on her radar, or in her orbit. She's a deluded no-mark desperate to be a celeb like Taylor."
Markle, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, has been grafting relentlessly to establish a post-royal media profile with her streaming projects.
The second season of her Netflix series was intended as a high-profile "comeback moment," coinciding with her planned holiday special, which may now overlap with Princess Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.
Markle's upcoming holiday special had been positioned to capture public interest ahead of the festive season, but the overlap with Middleton's concert has complicated matters - with critics see it as an example of her trying to hijack Middleton's big day.
Hugo Vickers, 81, a long-time royal expert, described the situation as "brutal" when asked about the overlap.
Swift's Dominating Headlines Over Her New Album
"Obviously, the initiative of the Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey is incredibly moving and incredibly special, and is done for the benefit of the rest of the world, for all the people who've been suffering, all the people who've helped with charities, all that sort of thing, so it's all for the public good," he said.
"Meghan's holiday special isn't anywhere near the same."
Swift's announcement of The Life of a Showgirl was paired with an extended conversation on the podcast covering everything from her recent blockbuster Eras Tour and re-recordings of her old tracks, to her love of football and relationship with Kelce.
An entertainment industry source told us: "Taylor commands media attention with practically every breath, and dominates the cultural conversation. Meghan's Netflix series is barely a footnote on showbiz scene news these days."
Although Markle and Swift have never been publicly associated, their parallel timelines in entertainment – Markle on Suits while Swift rose to prominence in Hollywood – suggest the two could have crossed paths, though no interactions have been confirmed.
The episode comes amid ongoing speculation about a potential reconciliation between Markle's royal exile husband Prince Harry, 40, and his family - which would also overshadow any of her fame-hungry ventures.