And Just Like That...The War Erupts! 'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Appears to Take a Side in Nasty Feud Between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall

Following the heartbreaking death of Cattrall's brother in 2018, Parker shared her condolences, with the Mannequin star publicly taking her former colleague to task after years of bad blood.

"Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours, and Godspeed to your beloved brother, Parker wrote in the initial death announcement.

Cattrall devoted an entire Instagram post to telling Parker off, which remains on her Instagram page seven years later.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she fumed.

"My Mom asked me today, ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” Cattrall raged.