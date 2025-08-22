And Just Like That...The War Erupts! 'Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Appears to Take a Side in Nasty Feud Between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Chris Noth just dropped a bombshell by showing bold loyalty to his former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall amid her never-ending war with Sarah Jessica Parker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 70-year-old actor, forever remembered as Carrie Bradshaw’s Mr. Big, stunned fans when he became the only one from the iconic cast to break ranks and publicly wish Cattrall a happy 69th birthday. Despite playing Parker’s great love on-screen through two films and the HBO Max revival And Just Like That…, Noth indicated he's Team Cattrall in her ongoing feud with Parker, 60.
Cheers to Kim!
A nearly makeup-free Cattrall took to Instagram on Thursday, August 21, to thank fans for their birthday wishes while holding a glass of champagne.
Happy Birthday, Kim!" Noth excitedly wrote in the comments, as fans went wild for his gesture.
"We love you, Mr. Big and Samantha," one follower cheered along with a series of applause emojis, while a second viewer called the former costars "the best duo."
A third mourned, "We’ve missed Mister Big," since Noth's character was infamously killed off in the AJLT series premiere, causing him to remain free of the disastrous reboot, which was cancelled after three humorless seasons.
Iced Out
The rest of the SATC cast, which included leads Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in addition to Parker, noticeably iced out Cattrall when it came to birthday wishes.
It was understandable why Parker didn't leave her salutations, as the last time she commented in one of the How I Met Your Father stars posts, their quiet, long-simmering feud became a thunderous public war.
'You Are Not My Friend'
Following the heartbreaking death of Cattrall's brother in 2018, Parker shared her condolences, with the Mannequin star publicly taking her former colleague to task after years of bad blood.
"Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours, and Godspeed to your beloved brother, Parker wrote in the initial death announcement.
Cattrall devoted an entire Instagram post to telling Parker off, which remains on her Instagram page seven years later.
“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she fumed.
"My Mom asked me today, ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."
"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” Cattrall raged.
'Sad and Uncomfortable'
Noth claimed the situation between the ladies was "uncomfortable" ahead of AJLT's Season 1 premiere on December 9, 2021.
"I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show, and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were," he dished about Cattrall, who claimed she was done playing Samantha for good after the SATC 2 feature film.
Noth then showed he still had fondness for Parker, who his Mr. Big character married in the first SATC movie.
"I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable," the actor continued about the war between his costars. "I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target, and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her, and I was not happy about that. That's all I’ll say about that."