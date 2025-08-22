CHILLING VIDEO: Newly Released Bodycam Footage Shows The Moment Police Discovered Four College Students Brutally Murdered By Bryan Kohberger As Sobbing Roommates Recall The Horror
Police body cam footage has provided a chilling new look inside the Moscow, Idaho home where Bryan Kohberger brutally murdered four college students, RadarOnline.com can report.
The video reveals one of the responding officers' horror the moment he discovered the victim's bodies.
Kohberger is now serving life in prison for the November 13, 2022 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
Bodycam footage from an unidentified officer revealed his own shock at discovering the bodies of two of the victims inside their shared off-campus home.
In the video, obtained by Law & Crime Network, the officer made his way into one of the bedrooms before taking a step back and demanding a witness to stay back.
The video was blackened to protect the victim's identity, but the officer is clearly shaken as he unleashes an expletive at his discovery.
Raw Emotions from Responding Officers
Walking back to the communal living room, he advised a colleague to slow down, as he sighed deeply before fumbling to explain what he saw.
"There's two. Looks like fatalities," he told his partner before letting out another loud sigh and a second expletive. Taking one last look at the gruesome crime scene, the officer uttered a simple "dude." After exiting the house, he told a group of student witnesses that "nobody is allowed to leave."
One of those students was Dylan Mortensen, a roommate at the house that night who survived the encounter.
In a frantic interview with the same officer, Mortensen recalled hearing who she believed was Goncalves yell about "somebody" being in the house.
Mortensen recalled: "She ran downstairs, and I kept calling her name, and she wouldn't answer," adding that she then heard sounds of a "commotion" and a voice say, "You're gonna be fine. I'm gonna help you."
Facing a Killer
Mortensen ran into one of the bedrooms and locked the door, only peeking out for a split second.
"And that's when I saw this guy," she said through tears. "He was not insanely tall, but he was wearing all black and this mask that was covering his forehead and his mouth. And then I locked the door. I didn't know what to do."
Previously released pictures showed a stereotypical scene at any college apartment after a party – One image featured a folding table set up to play beer pong. Red Solo cups, an empty beer bottle, and trash were seen scattered around the room.
Another shot taken of the stairs featured crushed beer cans haphazardly discarded on the steps.
However, other photos caught eerie handprints left behind on the dirty glass windows, and a splatter of blood left behind on a bedroom door.
Kohberger Accepts A Plea Deal
Following a nationwide manhunt, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home and charged with the students' murders.
Shortly before his trial was set to start, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Kohberger declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, and his motive for the heinous attack remains unknown.