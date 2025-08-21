EXCLUSIVE: Royal Exile Prince Harry Hit With Brutal Terms for Royal Comeback by King Charles — 'Shut Up About Your Family… And Keep Your Nuisance Wife Quiet Too!'

According to other sources, Charles' team stressed Harry must "draw a line" under his and Markle's repeated attacks on the royals if he wishes to re-establish a relationship with his father.

One aide said: "It has been made crystal clear to Harry by Charles, if he wants any chance of being welcomed back, he must stop attacking the family in public and ensure his wife avoids further controversy."

The peace summit between Harry and Charles' teams took place at the Royal Over-Seas League, just minutes from Clarence House, and involved at least three representatives from each side.

Harry was represented by Meredith Maines, his Montecito-based chief of staff, who is said to have flown in from Los Angeles specifically for the talks.

Also present was Liam Maguire, the Sussexes' UK head of public relations.

Charles was represented by his communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae. Observers said the very fact the meeting was convened demonstrated the seriousness of intent.

Details of the discussion remain closely guarded, with Maines returning immediately to the US once the talks ended.