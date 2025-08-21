Your tip
Prince Harry
EXCLUSIVE: Royal Exile Prince Harry Hit With Brutal Terms for Royal Comeback by King Charles — 'Shut Up About Your Family… And Keep Your Nuisance Wife Quiet Too!'

Prince Harry has a few things he has to agree to in order for his family to accept him again.

Aug. 21 2025, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Harry has been told any route back into the royal fold will come with strict conditions laid down by King Charles – stop publicly criticizing the family, curb the interviews, and rein in his meddlesome wife, Meghan Markle.

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has been estranged from the monarchy since stepping back from official duties in 2020.

What Does Harry Need To Do To Return To The Royal Family?

Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Charles set strict conditions for Harry's return.

But a recent hush-hush peace summit between senior aides to Harry and Charles, 76, has been described as a "significant" moment in efforts to thaw the deep freeze between father and son.

The meeting, held at a private members' club in London in early July, is said to have marked the clearest sign yet that reconciliation is on the table.

A royal insider said: "The King has never hidden his affection for both his sons, but he has also stressed that Harry cannot realistically expect a return while he persists with public criticism and constant interviews. What is needed is calm and restraint. If Harry can demonstrate that, there may be a path forward."

Photo of Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from the monarchy since 2020.

According to other sources, Charles' team stressed Harry must "draw a line" under his and Markle's repeated attacks on the royals if he wishes to re-establish a relationship with his father.

One aide said: "It has been made crystal clear to Harry by Charles, if he wants any chance of being welcomed back, he must stop attacking the family in public and ensure his wife avoids further controversy."

The peace summit between Harry and Charles' teams took place at the Royal Over-Seas League, just minutes from Clarence House, and involved at least three representatives from each side.

Harry was represented by Meredith Maines, his Montecito-based chief of staff, who is said to have flown in from Los Angeles specifically for the talks.

Also present was Liam Maguire, the Sussexes' UK head of public relations.

Charles was represented by his communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae. Observers said the very fact the meeting was convened demonstrated the seriousness of intent.

Details of the discussion remain closely guarded, with Maines returning immediately to the US once the talks ended.

Will Harry Ever Work Things Out With His Brother, Prince William?

Photo of Prince Harry and William
Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' caused a rift with Prince William.

Relations between Harry and Charles have soured after the exiled prince launched a series of highly publicized media appearances, including a Netflix documentary and his memoir, Spare.

In the book, Harry alleged a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, 43, during an argument about Markle, now 44.

While Charles may be willing to attempt reconciliation, palace sources suggest Harry's rift with William could prove much harder to bridge.

One courtier claimed: "The King wants to bring everyone together, but William feels especially let down by what was revealed in Spare. That will not be an easy wound to close."

The Impact Of Harry's Words

Photo of the Royal family
Source: MEGA

The King wants to bring the family back together.

Harry has previously insisted he is open to reconciliation. Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, he whined: "I would like to get my father and brother back."

He also claimed his father had "refused to engage" on the issue of his police security during visits to the UK, describing the removal of his increased protection detail while in the U.K. as "an old-fashioned establishment stitch-up."

The monarchy has struggled "massively" with the fallout since Harry's marriage to Markle in 2018, sources say.

Harry and the ex-actress' decision to step back from senior royal duties, followed by outspoken criticism of royal life, has left "scars across the House of Windsor," one insider claimed

But they added: "The latest summit is seen as the most hopeful step so far – though only if Harry agrees to abide by the King's uncompromising conditions to shut up, and keep Meghan on a leash... and give her a gag!"

