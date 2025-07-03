EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest PR Move Is 'Clear Sign Duchess is Gearing Up For Shocking Fresh Attack on Royal Family'
Meghan Markle has reignited tensions with the royal family by hiring a top PR executive linked to The Crown – with one source saying: "She is fully aware this will get under William’s skin, and that’s precisely the outcome she wants."
Sources made the claim to RadarOnline.com after it emerged the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex, alongside her husband Prince Harry, 40, have brought on Emily Robinson, the former publicist behind Netflix’s controversial royal drama The Crown, as the Global Publicity Director for the couple’s media ventures.
The appointment has sparked backlash and speculation, with insiders describing the decision as a “calculated" and clear signal Markle may be gearing up for a new offensive against the monarchy.
Brutal Move
Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, Markle and Harry have consistently maintained that they have moved on from royal life.
In recent months, the couple had appeared to shift gears toward softer ventures – notably Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever and her hit TV series With Love, Meghan, which landed in the top 10 in both the UK and US.
But this latest hire has led some royal insiders to suggest the pair may be quietly preparing to re-enter the fray.
"Hiring a senior PR figure from The Crown was no accident," a source close to the couple said. "Meghan understands perfectly that William was especially angered by how his family came off in the series. She knows this will provoke him — and that’s exactly the intention."
Robinson’s tenure with The Crown spanned series three through six – the most hotly debated chapters of the drama, which depicted the more painful and controversial moments of the Royal Family’s modern history, including the unraveling of Charles and Diana's marriage and the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death.
Though Netflix was eventually forced to add a disclaimer clarifying that the show is fictional, it was not enough to prevent strong criticism from within the royal institution.
Crown Fan
While Harry has publicly admitted to watching The Crown, biographer Robert Hardman previously said his older brother Prince William, 43, "rolls his eyes" at the mention of the show and was ‘sickened’ by scenes that included Diana’s ghost.
Now, tensions are said to be escalating further.
Just last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced renewed calls from residents of Sussex to be stripped of their titles after failing to acknowledge Sussex Day.
Our source claimed Markle is "acutely aware" William will likely have the authority to remove their titles – and those of their children – when he ascends to the throne.
"It couldn't be more obvious that William has a major score to settle," our source added. "And now it looks like he’s planning to target Archie and Lili as well. To Meghan, that amounts to all-out war."
Markle, who recently announced she will pause her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder to focus on As Ever, also made a pointed remark during a guest appearance on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast.
Bracing For More
When asked how she would rewrite her narrative, she replied: "Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth."
According to another source, Markle has received ‘mega offers’ for a tell-all book and is strongly considering using it to deliver more behind-the-scenes revelations from her time inside the Palace.
"She's absolutely determined to keep doing overseas 'royal-style' tours with Harry, even though she knows it infuriates William and the King," our insider added. "She doesn't see any need for Palace permission to run global projects and has no intention of backing down."
Robinson, the Sussexes’ latest hire, is believed to have built a formidable reputation during her time managing PR for The Crown.
For Markle, the decision to bring her on board was "definitely" a strategic move, our source said.
"They've invested heavily in this," our palace insider said. "Meghan doesn't hesitate when top-tier talent is available – she moves fast. That's exactly what happened here. And if it ruffles feathers in the royal family, that's just a bonus."