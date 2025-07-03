EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest PR Move Is 'Clear Sign Duchess is Gearing Up For Shocking Fresh Attack on Royal Family'

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, Markle and Harry have consistently maintained that they have moved on from royal life.

In recent months, the couple had appeared to shift gears toward softer ventures – notably Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever and her hit TV series With Love, Meghan, which landed in the top 10 in both the UK and US.

But this latest hire has led some royal insiders to suggest the pair may be quietly preparing to re-enter the fray.

"Hiring a senior PR figure from The Crown was no accident," a source close to the couple said. "Meghan understands perfectly that William was especially angered by how his family came off in the series. She knows this will provoke him — and that’s exactly the intention."

Robinson’s tenure with The Crown spanned series three through six – the most hotly debated chapters of the drama, which depicted the more painful and controversial moments of the Royal Family’s modern history, including the unraveling of Charles and Diana's marriage and the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death.

Though Netflix was eventually forced to add a disclaimer clarifying that the show is fictional, it was not enough to prevent strong criticism from within the royal institution.