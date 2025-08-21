EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew 'Survived at Least Two Assassination Attempts' — Including One 'As He Frolicked on Vacation With Actress Branded Porn Star'

Historian Andrew Lownie lays out the alleged attempts on Andrew in his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which examines the life and scandals of the King's younger brother.

Lownie claims in the aftermath of the 1982 Falklands war, Argentina considered deploying commandos to kill Andrew while he vacationed with actress Koo Stark, now 69, on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

A second plot, he writes, involved IRA plans to target the duke on a golf course.

Lownie said: "The Argentine junta actively explored an assassination mission against Andrew after the Falklands. He had been a very visible helicopter pilot in the war, which made him a symbolic target. Later, when he went to Mustique with Koo Stark, intelligence sources told me there was talk of sending a submarine packed with special forces to eliminate him. It was never executed, but it was seriously considered."

The historian added: "There were also plots by the IRA. One of the most credible involved an attempt to kill him on the golf course. Andrew's lax approach to his own security made him vulnerable. These were just two of many threats that cropped up during his life."