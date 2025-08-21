EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew 'Survived at Least Two Assassination Attempts' — Including One 'As He Frolicked on Vacation With Actress Branded Porn Star'
Prince Andrew is said to have narrowly escaped at least two assassination attempts, one by the Argentine military junta and another by the IRA, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The attempts to kill the duke are detailed in an explosive new book that claims the disgraced royal's casual attitude to security left him exposed to repeated threats.
Details Of Assassination Attempts
Historian Andrew Lownie lays out the alleged attempts on Andrew in his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which examines the life and scandals of the King's younger brother.
Lownie claims in the aftermath of the 1982 Falklands war, Argentina considered deploying commandos to kill Andrew while he vacationed with actress Koo Stark, now 69, on the Caribbean island of Mustique.
A second plot, he writes, involved IRA plans to target the duke on a golf course.
Lownie said: "The Argentine junta actively explored an assassination mission against Andrew after the Falklands. He had been a very visible helicopter pilot in the war, which made him a symbolic target. Later, when he went to Mustique with Koo Stark, intelligence sources told me there was talk of sending a submarine packed with special forces to eliminate him. It was never executed, but it was seriously considered."
The historian added: "There were also plots by the IRA. One of the most credible involved an attempt to kill him on the golf course. Andrew's lax approach to his own security made him vulnerable. These were just two of many threats that cropped up during his life."
Who Is His Then-Girlfriend Koo Stark
Andrew's military service in the Falklands had already marked him out.
The 74-day conflict left 649 Argentinians and 255 British personnel dead, and the young prince returned to royal duties as a war hero.
Andrew's subsequent Caribbean holiday with Stark, his then-girlfriend, generated enormous tabloid attention, with photographs of the couple on the beach plastered across the front pages.
Stark later sued the Daily Mail for wrongly labeling her a porn star, winning substantial damages in 2022.
Her lawyer, Francis Leonard, told the High Court, The Awakening of Emily, the 1976 film cited in the article in which Stark appeared, was a "coming-of-age drama" and not pornography.
It is described online as a "British erotic historical drama film set in the 1920s." The newspaper's publisher accepted the pornstar claim had been false and offered an apology.
The Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein Connection
Lownie's book also revisits the scandals that have since engulfed Andrew, including his long association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
The duke was forced to step down from public duties and was stripped of his military titles after paying millions to settle a civil claim brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault – allegations he continues to deny.
Lownie is convinced gullible and "stupid" Andrew was a victim of Epstein's honey traps.
He said: "Jeffrey Epstein provided women and course then used it to blackmail people, and Andrew, I'm afraid, fell into that honey trap, not just with Epstein but many other people as well. He's so stupid he doesn't realise how stupid he is. He was apparently a sed addict long before he came into Epstein's orbit.
"He was called 'Randy Andy,' even at school. He's clearly highly sexed. Various numbers have been quoted at me ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 women that he slept with. He was good-looking, he was a prince and women threw themselves at him. He was a notch on their bedpost, and he took advantage of that."
A source told RadarOnline.com: "What stands out is just how careless Andrew has always been, in his relationships and with his own safety. He seems blind to any risks, whether from hostile powers overseas, terrorist groups in Britain, or even those within his inner circle. That complacency and arrogance have been central to his undoing."