Serena Williams' a 'Sellout': Legendary Tennis Star Accused of 'Using Massive 31-Pound Weight Loss to Promote Controversial Diet Medication'

However, fans felt the ad campaign was not a "really good decision" and flooded Reddit with their disapproval.

"Interested at first, but then it became obvious it’s an ad," one person said. "Actually quite disappointed in her, as personally I don’t believe medications should be advertised like this."

Another person echoed: "She just became the biggest sellout ever. Like I already thought it was embarrassing to be an athlete and be in every single fast food ad, but this is a whole new level."

While one medical expert questioned: "As someone who used to work in biotech, I'm confused as to how it's legal. There are very specific regulations about drug ads and their contents that this does not meet.

"There must be a loophole in the law or something, but either way, ads like this are considered really unethical in the bio world."