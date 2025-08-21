Sydney Sweeney Slammed By Feminists After She Calls Out Women For Not Supporting Her Bathwater Soap — As Rumored Trump Supporter Deals With Latest Controversy
Sydney Sweeney is making waves again, but not for a good reason, as the blonde bombshell is being destroyed on social media over her "anti-women" comment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this year, the movie star teamed up with bath products company Dr. Squatch, which started selling a soap infused with Sweeney's "bathwater," but it received a mixed reaction – something the actress noticed.
Sweeney Responds To Bathwater Backlash
"It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting," the 27-year-old told the Wall Street Journal. "They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater."
Elordi, 28, and Sweeney star together in the popular HBO series Euphoria, and he has gotten plenty of fanfare since launching his Hollywood career.
Sweeney's comments were not received well by her fellow women, as one raged on X: "Not her trying to switch this on other women when her whole existence is so male-centered, especially MAGA men."
The Anyone But You star has been rumored to have voted for President Trump, after it was revealed she registered as a Republican voter in Florida a few months before he defeated Kamala Harris in 2024.
Another person said: "That’s not the backlash she should be commenting on... talk about deflecting," and a user added, "Oh, she's never beating the Republican allegations."
Trump Is Now A Sweeney Fan
Rumors of Sweeney possibly being a Republican even reached Trump, and he responded with glee after being notified of this.
"She’s a registered Republican?" the 79-year-old asked reporters. Oh. Now I love her ad! Is that right? Sydney Sweeney... You'd be surprised how many people are Republicans. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."
The former reality star drooled some more over the Hollywood star, gushing on Truth Social: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em, Sydney!"
Sweeney has been feeling the heat after taking part American Eagle jeans ad, which some have labeled "Nazi-propaganda."
What's With The Jeans Drama?
The ad features Sweeney in the brand's jeans and a denim jacket, as she tells viewers: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."
"My jeans are blue," she adds.
The commercial left people raging for being a "Nazi dog whistle," as one person at the time said, "Sydney Sweeney doing everything in her power to cater to the fetishes of white Neo nazi men."
While Sweeney has yet to comment, the clothing company did so after heavy backlash, saying on their official Instagram: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.
"We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."
The Madame Web star has a ton of support, however, especially of the conservative variety. Texas senator Ted Cruz rushed to X during the backlash to praise Sweeney, as he said, "Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well..."
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, however, responded and joked: "Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears."
In 2016, then-presidential candidates Cruz and Trump battled it out, with Trump suggesting his rival's wife, Heidi, is unattractive. Cruz was mocked after barely defending Heidi.