Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Slammed By Feminists After She Calls Out Women For Not Supporting Her Bathwater Soap — As Rumored Trump Supporter Deals With Latest Controversy

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is once again feeling the heat, this time for calling out women.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sydney Sweeney is making waves again, but not for a good reason, as the blonde bombshell is being destroyed on social media over her "anti-women" comment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier this year, the movie star teamed up with bath products company Dr. Squatch, which started selling a soap infused with Sweeney's "bathwater," but it received a mixed reaction – something the actress noticed.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweeney Responds To Bathwater Backlash

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: DR SQUATCH/MEGA

Sweeney was not very happy women didn't support her 'bathwater' soap bar.

"It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting," the 27-year-old told the Wall Street Journal. "They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater."

Elordi, 28, and Sweeney star together in the popular HBO series Euphoria, and he has gotten plenty of fanfare since launching his Hollywood career.

Sweeney's comments were not received well by her fellow women, as one raged on X: "Not her trying to switch this on other women when her whole existence is so male-centered, especially MAGA men."

The Anyone But You star has been rumored to have voted for President Trump, after it was revealed she registered as a Republican voter in Florida a few months before he defeated Kamala Harris in 2024.

Another person said: "That’s not the backlash she should be commenting on... talk about deflecting," and a user added, "Oh, she's never beating the Republican allegations."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Is Now A Sweeney Fan

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The movie star is said to be a registered Republican, much to the delight of the conservative crowd.

Rumors of Sweeney possibly being a Republican even reached Trump, and he responded with glee after being notified of this.

"She’s a registered Republican?" the 79-year-old asked reporters. Oh. Now I love her ad! Is that right? Sydney Sweeney... You'd be surprised how many people are Republicans. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

The former reality star drooled some more over the Hollywood star, gushing on Truth Social: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em, Sydney!"

Sweeney has been feeling the heat after taking part American Eagle jeans ad, which some have labeled "Nazi-propaganda."

Article continues below advertisement

What's With The Jeans Drama?

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The 27-year-old is also dealing with her American Eagle controversy after some labeled a jeans ad as 'Nazi propaganda.'

The ad features Sweeney in the brand's jeans and a denim jacket, as she tells viewers: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."

"My jeans are blue," she adds.

The commercial left people raging for being a "Nazi dog whistle," as one person at the time said, "Sydney Sweeney doing everything in her power to cater to the fetishes of white Neo nazi men."

While Sweeney has yet to comment, the clothing company did so after heavy backlash, saying on their official Instagram: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story.

"We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet At Center of ‘Showmance’ Rumors Over Her ‘Pathetic’ Social Media Like and Their Public ‘Show of Strength’ — After Weeks Apart

Photo of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Arrested for 'Battering an Officer' After 911 Calls Claimed Singer Was 'Seen In Just His Underwear' On Los Angeles Street in Bizarre Incident

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photo of Ted Cruz, Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Texas senator Ted Cruz has defended the movie star more than he has defended his wife following Trump's insult.

The Madame Web star has a ton of support, however, especially of the conservative variety. Texas senator Ted Cruz rushed to X during the backlash to praise Sweeney, as he said, "Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well..."

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, however, responded and joked: "Thirsty Ted will defend Sydney Sweeney but won’t defend his own wife against Trump’s smears."

In 2016, then-presidential candidates Cruz and Trump battled it out, with Trump suggesting his rival's wife, Heidi, is unattractive. Cruz was mocked after barely defending Heidi.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.