Sydney Sweeney Slammed By Feminists After She Calls Out Women For Not Supporting Her Bathwater Soap — As Rumored Trump Supporter Deals With Latest Controversy

"It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting," the 27-year-old told the Wall Street Journal. "They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater."

Elordi, 28, and Sweeney star together in the popular HBO series Euphoria, and he has gotten plenty of fanfare since launching his Hollywood career.

Sweeney's comments were not received well by her fellow women, as one raged on X: "Not her trying to switch this on other women when her whole existence is so male-centered, especially MAGA men."

The Anyone But You star has been rumored to have voted for President Trump, after it was revealed she registered as a Republican voter in Florida a few months before he defeated Kamala Harris in 2024.

Another person said: "That’s not the backlash she should be commenting on... talk about deflecting," and a user added, "Oh, she's never beating the Republican allegations."