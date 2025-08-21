EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet At Center of ‘Showmance’ Rumors Over Her ‘Pathetic’ Social Media Like and Their Public ‘Show of Strength’ — After Weeks Apart
Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet is being branded an "empty showmance," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 28-year-old beauty entrepreneur and reality TV star has faced weeks of reports suggesting her romance with the 29-year-old Oscar nominee was cooling.
Sources Claim Jenner and Chalamet Are Living 'Separate Lives'
Jenner and A-lister Chalamet had not been seen together publicly for more than a month before they recently reunited in public – prompting questions over whether their relationship had fizzled.
But her recent gesture of liking one of his Instagram posts, along with the pair's appearance in Budapest on August 20, where Chalamet is filming Dune: Part Three, were simply "carefully choreographed" to cover up the fact they are leading "separate lives," insiders claimed.
"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée's been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie's been working too," a source explained.
Chalamet and Jenner's Busy Schedules Clash
"But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She's a mom, and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée's schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.
The insider claimed: "They’ve tried to make it work. They have done FaceTime and miss each other, but the reality is they are now leading totally separate lives, and the end is an inevitability."
Another source close to the pair added Chalamet's filming commitments will continue to keep him abroad, with shoots scheduled in Jordan and Abu Dhabi. Jenner, who first rose to prominence on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has in recent years built a business empire encompassing Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and her 2023 fashion label Khy.
Forbes may have revoked her "self-made billionaire" title in 2020, but her estimated net worth is still reported at a massive $700million.
She marked her recent 28th birthday with a dinner hosted by her 69-year-old mother Kris Jenner, joined by friends including Hailey and Justin Bieber.
The businesswoman’s brand Khy recently launched a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis and continues to release limited-edition drops, while she also fronted Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 campaign.
Her commercial schedule has run parallel to Chalamet's rapid rise in Hollywood, with the actor cementing his reputation in films including Call Me by Your Name, Beautiful Boy, and Wonka.
EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan Death Investigation Bombshell — Police Interviewing 'Multiple Witnesses and Seeking Medical Records' After Late WWE Icon's Daughter Brooke Demands Autopsy Following His 'Mysterious' Passing at 71
Source Claims Jenner and Chalamet Are 'Reluctant' to Split
At 29, he earned his second Academy Award nomination for his performance in A Complete Unknown. While Jenner was absent from her partner's side at the start of August, fans speculated their romance was faltering.
Reports suggested she had "secretly jetted off" to see Chalamet in Hungary, but our source claimed: "They are reluctant to let things go, but their work schedules are just keeping them apart too much."
The couple, who began dating in January 2023 and went public in September that year, made their red carpet debut in May this year at the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, where Chalamet was honored for Cinematic Excellence.