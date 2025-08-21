EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet At Center of ‘Showmance’ Rumors Over Her ‘Pathetic’ Social Media Like and Their Public ‘Show of Strength’ — After Weeks Apart

Jenner and A-lister Chalamet had not been seen together publicly for more than a month before they recently reunited in public – prompting questions over whether their relationship had fizzled.

But her recent gesture of liking one of his Instagram posts, along with the pair's appearance in Budapest on August 20, where Chalamet is filming Dune: Part Three, were simply "carefully choreographed" to cover up the fact they are leading "separate lives," insiders claimed.

"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée's been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie's been working too," a source explained.