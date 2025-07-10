EXCLUSIVE: Creation of Kylie Jenner's BILLION-Dollar Body Revealed — Along With The Other Brutal Costs of Maintaining Her Fame and Glamazon Brand
Plastic fantastic Kylie Jenner has spent an insane amount of money on her body – and has the insurance to prove it.
Experts say creating and maintaining her sleek look and protecting her brand will cost at least a billion dollars in the long run,RadarOnline.com can reveal.
We can also report she has her pampered parts from head to toe insured for hundreds of millions of dollars.
"She's already spent well over half a million or more on her face alone," our source said. "Between her nose, lips, cheeks, chin, jawline sculpting, and endless laser treatments, the bills are astronomical."
Jenner admitted to getting two boob jobs – but pals she she's also had far more lipo than she cares to admit.
Her inner circle says she has had up to six of the fat-sucking treatments, with each costing as much as $100,000 as doctors' prices keep going through the roof.
Sources who run the math say there's more treasure buried in the 27-year-old reality babe's butt and hips.
"Between the fat transfers, the sculpting and the maintenance, that's easily run her a minimum of $500,000," one source added. "Even her abs aren't natural."
They added: "She's also done abdominal etching, skin tightening and CoolSculpting, not to mention probably even more from her armpits to her fingernails. Her arms, her thighs, even her hands – there's not one inch of her that hasn't been worked on."
One insider added because the Kylie Cosmetics tycoon's face and body are her livelihood, she's done what other body-own entrepreneurs do.
They said: "She's insured them – her whole life is a luxury brand, and work like hers is insured head to toe for a billion dollars."
Jenner's soaring "body bill" is not just about work to lift, enlarge, tighten and sculpt, said insiders, who point out that upkeep alone is costly – what with touch-ups, skincare specialists, hair and brow treatments, makeup artists and hairdressers.
"It's a full-time job having to constantly present this image of perfection," said a source. "And when she has to be tight, she removes it all with leg recovery IVs, organic facials and injectable vitamins."
She also has a personal trainer, a nutritionist, a private chef and a personal tanning assistant.
Insiders added Jenner treats the modern glam bill as a business expense.
"She doesn't mind shelling out whatever it takes," our insider said – adding: "People can say what they want about her – she's built an empire her way and she has no plans to change."