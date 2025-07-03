EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's Million Dollar Body Revealed — Including '$400K on Boob Jobs'
Kylie Jenner recently ignited a frenzy among fans after sharing precise details of her breast augmentation on social media.
As RadarOnline.com reported, responding to a TikTok user who complimented her "most perfect natural looking boob job ever" and asked about her cup size and surgeon, the 27-year-old beauty mogul and reality TV star disclosed: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!…Hope this helps!"
The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s candid admission has now sparked speculation among cosmetic surgeons and insiders that Jenner’s transformation goes far beyond what she has publicly acknowledged.
A source close to the star says Jenner has likely spent upward of $1million on her overall appearance, crafting what fans have dubbed a ‘Barbie’ look and cementing her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most photographed women.
Million Dollar Baby
An insider revealed: "She has poured at least half a million dollars into her face alone. With procedures on her nose, lips, cheeks, chin, jawline sculpting, and countless laser treatments, the costs are staggering.
"Then add her breasts, hips, and buttocks – between fat transfers, contouring, and upkeep, that easily amounts to another $500,000.
"Even her abs aren't natural – she's undergone abdominal etching, skin tightening, and CoolSculpting.
"Her stomach likely cost more than the average American's mortgage. There isn't a single inch of her body that hasn't been enhanced at a huge cost. Then there is the maintenance... ."
Jenner, who first publicly admitted to breast augmentation during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2023, had the procedure aged 19 with Dr Garth Fisher, the Kardashian family’s favored surgeon.
'Not An Inch Untouched'
Despite initial denials and claims changes were due to weight gain or childbirth (her daughter Stormi was born in 2018), Jenner later confirmed she underwent surgery just months before becoming pregnant.
Cosmetic surgery maintenance is a costly and ongoing commitment, with revision surgeries often priced at around $100,000 each.
Our source explained: "She acknowledges having two boob jobs, but those close to her believe it's closer to three or four. Each procedure comes with a high price tag because her surgeon is extremely sought after.
"Keeping up her appearance requires ongoing touch-ups, filler dissolutions, skincare experts, ultrasound facials, lymphatic drainage massages, and nonstop hair and brow care.
"Maintaining this flawless image is practically a full-time job."
Beyond surgery, Jenner invests heavily in her lifestyle as an influencer.
The source added: "She employs a personal trainer, nutritionist, and private chef – all elite professionals with hefty fees.
"Her glam team consists of several make-up artists and hairdressers who accompany her worldwide, plus a personal tanning specialist.
"During shoots or big events, she increases her regimen with jet lag recovery IVs, oxygen facials, and injectable vitamins. Her monthly beauty expenses are substantial."
Now mother to two children – Stormi, seven, and son Aaire, three, with rapper Travis Scott – Jenner appears content in her current relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, below.
However, our source notes her extensive surgery history has heightened the pressure to maintain her physical image as central to her brand and fortune.
Following the example of a slew of other celebrities Jenner has reportedly insured her entire body for $1billion.