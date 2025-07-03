EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's Million Dollar Body Revealed — Including '$400K on Boob Jobs'

Kylie Jenner recently ignited a frenzy among fans after sharing precise details of her breast augmentation on social media.

As RadarOnline.com reported, responding to a TikTok user who complimented her "most perfect natural looking boob job ever" and asked about her cup size and surgeon, the 27-year-old beauty mogul and reality TV star disclosed: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!…Hope this helps!"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s candid admission has now sparked speculation among cosmetic surgeons and insiders that Jenner’s transformation goes far beyond what she has publicly acknowledged.

A source close to the star says Jenner has likely spent upward of $1million on her overall appearance, crafting what fans have dubbed a ‘Barbie’ look and cementing her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most photographed women.