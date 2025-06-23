Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Billionaires' Bust-Up! How Kylie Jenner's Digs at Selena Gomez are Fueling One of Hollywood's Bitterest Feuds

kylie jenner taunts selena gomez billionaire feud hollywood
Source: MEGA

Taunts from Kylie Jenner, left, at Selena Gomez are intensifying their long-standing feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Singer Selena Gomez just lost her Forbes billionaire status – and sources revealed Kylie Jenner is taunting her from afar as their longtime feud threatens to explode all over again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They've had bad blood for years, so, of course, Kylie is enjoying this," shared a source.

In 2015, Jenner, now 27, launched her wildly successful beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, and sources said she was left seeing red when Gomez, 32, followed suit in 2020 with her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty.

"Kylie was furious when Selena copied her and she's not over it," our insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Caught In Middle

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner taunts selena gomez billionaire feud hollywood
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber, center, was also dragged into the pair's feud.

Article continues below advertisement

It didn't help matters when Gomez was awarded billionaire status in September 2024 – four years after Jenner was booted from the billionaire list by Forbes and accused of inflating her earnings.

"When Kylie lost her billionaire status, it was humiliating. She felt like people were celebrating and couldn't wait to tear her down, so when Selena was named a billionaire for her makeup line, it hit a nerve," our source said.

They added: "Kylie kept it cool publicly, but it definitely bothered her. She always felt like Selena got a free pass, like the narrative was that she's sweet and relatable, so no one questioned the numbers. Kylie had to deal with people calling her fake, saying her business was smoke and mirrors, while Selena just seemed to skate by with no questions asked."

Seeing Gomez get her billionaire card revoked left the reality TV star feeling "vindicated," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner taunts selena gomez billionaire feud hollywood
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner was unfollowed after Gomez caught her cozying up to Justin Bieber at Coachella.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
timothee chalamet distances kardashian clan career reputation fears

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet FINALLY Backing Away From Kardashian Clan Amid Fears They'll End Up Trashing His A-List Career

queen elizabeth secret diaries prince philip affairs diana final days

EXCLUSIVE: Read Queen Elizabeth's Explosive Secret Diaries – Including Sensational Entries on Prince Philip's Affairs, Why She Buried Charles' Darkest Moments And What Really Happened in Diana's Final Days

They went on: "She's loving seeing Selena get taken down a notch. Kylie's competitive with Selena because they have so much history, so seeing her lose her billionaire status has given Kylie a good laugh."

The drama between the dueling divas dates back to 2014, when Gomez abruptly unfollowed Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner, 29, after catching them getting cozy with her then on-again off-again flame Justin Bieber, 31, at Coachella.

Then in 2023, Kylie and Hailey Bieber, 28, were accused of throwing shade at the Disney alum after they posted a close-up of their brows just hours after Selena joked about over-laminating hers on TikTok.

Our insider said: "Kylie denied being catty but no one buys it. Everyone knows she's no fan of Selena.

"And now that she has something legitimate to poke fun at, she's loving it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.