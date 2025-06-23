EXCLUSIVE: Billionaires' Bust-Up! How Kylie Jenner's Digs at Selena Gomez are Fueling One of Hollywood's Bitterest Feuds

Singer Selena Gomez just lost her Forbes billionaire status – and sources revealed Kylie Jenner is taunting her from afar as their longtime feud threatens to explode all over again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They've had bad blood for years, so, of course, Kylie is enjoying this," shared a source.

In 2015, Jenner, now 27, launched her wildly successful beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, and sources said she was left seeing red when Gomez, 32, followed suit in 2020 with her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty.

"Kylie was furious when Selena copied her and she's not over it," our insider said.