EXCLUSIVE: Billionaires' Bust-Up! How Kylie Jenner's Digs at Selena Gomez are Fueling One of Hollywood's Bitterest Feuds
Singer Selena Gomez just lost her Forbes billionaire status – and sources revealed Kylie Jenner is taunting her from afar as their longtime feud threatens to explode all over again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They've had bad blood for years, so, of course, Kylie is enjoying this," shared a source.
In 2015, Jenner, now 27, launched her wildly successful beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, and sources said she was left seeing red when Gomez, 32, followed suit in 2020 with her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty.
"Kylie was furious when Selena copied her and she's not over it," our insider said.
Caught In Middle
It didn't help matters when Gomez was awarded billionaire status in September 2024 – four years after Jenner was booted from the billionaire list by Forbes and accused of inflating her earnings.
"When Kylie lost her billionaire status, it was humiliating. She felt like people were celebrating and couldn't wait to tear her down, so when Selena was named a billionaire for her makeup line, it hit a nerve," our source said.
They added: "Kylie kept it cool publicly, but it definitely bothered her. She always felt like Selena got a free pass, like the narrative was that she's sweet and relatable, so no one questioned the numbers. Kylie had to deal with people calling her fake, saying her business was smoke and mirrors, while Selena just seemed to skate by with no questions asked."
Seeing Gomez get her billionaire card revoked left the reality TV star feeling "vindicated," the source added.
They went on: "She's loving seeing Selena get taken down a notch. Kylie's competitive with Selena because they have so much history, so seeing her lose her billionaire status has given Kylie a good laugh."
The drama between the dueling divas dates back to 2014, when Gomez abruptly unfollowed Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner, 29, after catching them getting cozy with her then on-again off-again flame Justin Bieber, 31, at Coachella.
Then in 2023, Kylie and Hailey Bieber, 28, were accused of throwing shade at the Disney alum after they posted a close-up of their brows just hours after Selena joked about over-laminating hers on TikTok.
Our insider said: "Kylie denied being catty but no one buys it. Everyone knows she's no fan of Selena.
"And now that she has something legitimate to poke fun at, she's loving it."