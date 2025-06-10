Kylie Jenner's 'Soulmate' Timothée Chalamet Behind Her Decision To Expose Boob Job as Reality Star Spills On Dramatic Transformation
Kylie Jenner is finally letting it all spill when it comes to her dramatic transformation, and she owes it all to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this month, the popular reality star finally admitted to going under the knife, telling a fan on TikTok exactly what her breast size is.
Revealing The Details
"You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job," TikTok user Rachel Leary told Jenner in a video. "It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants, if they are implants or if you had fat transfer, to me, it is perfection."
She added: "That is what I aspire mine to look like... I don't expect you to share who did the work...but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was quick to respond to the curious fan: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle! Silicone! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps," she said, referring to her plastic surgeon.
Thanks To Timmy
The 27-year-old is now all about feeling herself, and her movie star man is behind it all.
"Kylie is a different woman now that she has found her soulmate," an insider said. "With Timothee in her life, she feels more beautiful than ever, and he tells her this all the time. He loves her exactly as she is. She has finally settled into her skin."
The source claimed Chalamet, 29, has helped to boost Jenner's "self-esteem," and added she's done with trying to "deceive" fans by claiming she's all natural.
"She doesn't feel the need to ever be deceptive and she realizes that her deception not only hurt her self-esteem but was sending a message to fans around the world that having a breast augmentation was not okay and must be done in secrecy, that it was almost something to be ashamed of," the source expressed.
"Kylie is also taking a cue from her mom," the insider said, referring to mom Kris. "She is so close with Kris, and seeing her come clean about her facelift was surprising. Kylie followed suit to support her mother."
Plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine was confirmed to have done work on the 69-year-old, as he specializes in "natural-looking enhancements of the face, breasts, and body," according to his practice's website.
Jenner Locking It Down?
Now that Jenner appears to be all about Chalamet, the mom-of-two may be gearing up to keep him around by having his child.
"She's getting increasingly needy and insecure around Timothée, who is known to have a roving eye when she's not around," a source previously told RadarOnline.com. "And that's why Kylie's setting a baby trap. She's convinced that will make him more inclined to stick around."
According to the insider, Jenner is "treating (Chalamet) like a prized possession. She doesn't like to share and sees a baby as the only surefire way to secure her future with him."
"She knows he's getting antsy, and people keep telling him having a reality star girlfriend could hurt his credibility," Jenner said.