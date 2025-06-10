Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's 'Soulmate' Timothée Chalamet Behind Her Decision To Expose Boob Job as Reality Star Spills On Dramatic Transformation

Split photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner spilled on her boob job, and she may have Timothée Chalamet to thank for it.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 10 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kylie Jenner is finally letting it all spill when it comes to her dramatic transformation, and she owes it all to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Earlier this month, the popular reality star finally admitted to going under the knife, telling a fan on TikTok exactly what her breast size is.

Article continues below advertisement

Revealing The Details

kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner recently admitted to getting a boob job, and revealed her new size.

"You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job," TikTok user Rachel Leary told Jenner in a video. "It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants, if they are implants or if you had fat transfer, to me, it is perfection."

She added: "That is what I aspire mine to look like... I don't expect you to share who did the work...but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was quick to respond to the curious fan: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle! Silicone! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps," she said, referring to her plastic surgeon.

Article continues below advertisement

Thanks To Timmy

kylie jenner
Source: @KylieJenner/Instagram

The reality star even dropped the plastic surgeon behind her transformation.

The 27-year-old is now all about feeling herself, and her movie star man is behind it all.

"Kylie is a different woman now that she has found her soulmate," an insider said. "With Timothee in her life, she feels more beautiful than ever, and he tells her this all the time. He loves her exactly as she is. She has finally settled into her skin."

The source claimed Chalamet, 29, has helped to boost Jenner's "self-esteem," and added she's done with trying to "deceive" fans by claiming she's all natural.

Article continues below advertisement

"She doesn't feel the need to ever be deceptive and she realizes that her deception not only hurt her self-esteem but was sending a message to fans around the world that having a breast augmentation was not okay and must be done in secrecy, that it was almost something to be ashamed of," the source expressed.

"Kylie is also taking a cue from her mom," the insider said, referring to mom Kris. "She is so close with Kris, and seeing her come clean about her facelift was surprising. Kylie followed suit to support her mother."

Plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine was confirmed to have done work on the 69-year-old, as he specializes in "natural-looking enhancements of the face, breasts, and body," according to his practice's website.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner Locking It Down?

jenner chalamet
Source: MEGA

Jenner's man is said to have inspired her to show off her true self.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's Fears for 'Party Boy' Son Pax Revealed After He Was Pictured 'Barely Able to Stand' Following Los Angeles Blow-Out

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan's $153Million Divorce Deal Revealed — As Netflix 'Lay Down Huge Deal for First Chat After Pair Split'

Now that Jenner appears to be all about Chalamet, the mom-of-two may be gearing up to keep him around by having his child.

"She's getting increasingly needy and insecure around Timothée, who is known to have a roving eye when she's not around," a source previously told RadarOnline.com. "And that's why Kylie's setting a baby trap. She's convinced that will make him more inclined to stick around."

According to the insider, Jenner is "treating (Chalamet) like a prized possession. She doesn't like to share and sees a baby as the only surefire way to secure her future with him."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

kylie jenner
Source: @KylieJenner/Instagram

Jenner's 'self-esteem' was boosted by Chalamet.

"She knows he's getting antsy, and people keep telling him having a reality star girlfriend could hurt his credibility," Jenner said.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.