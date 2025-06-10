Kylie Jenner's 'Soulmate' Timothée Chalamet Behind Her Decision To Expose Boob Job as Reality Star Spills On Dramatic Transformation

"You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job," TikTok user Rachel Leary told Jenner in a video. "It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants, if they are implants or if you had fat transfer, to me, it is perfection."

She added: "That is what I aspire mine to look like... I don't expect you to share who did the work...but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was quick to respond to the curious fan: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle! Silicone! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps," she said, referring to her plastic surgeon.