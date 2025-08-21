EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan Death Investigation Bombshell — Police Interviewing 'Multiple Witnesses and Seeking Medical Records' After Late WWE Icon's Daughter Brooke Demands Autopsy Following His 'Mysterious' Passing at 71

The revelation comes after Brooke publicly demanded to see the body cam footage, which she is confident will help solve the mystery.

in a scathing Instagram stories post, she revealed: "I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals, from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing.

"Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day."

Brooke further expressed her frustration at the lack of information she has been given, including whether or not the wrestling legend's body has been cremated yet.

"I don't have any information on if or when he is being cremated," she wrote. "Could have been right after he died, could be tomorrow. I don't know."