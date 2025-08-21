Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan Death Investigation Bombshell — Police Interviewing 'Multiple Witnesses and Seeking Medical Records' After Late WWE Icon's Daughter Brooke Demands Autopsy Following His 'Mysterious' Passing at 71

A new theory has emerged about Hulk Hogan's cause of death.

Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Police in Clearwater, Florida, have told RadarOnline.com the investigation into the death of Hulk Hogan is not over yet.

This comes after a bombshell new theory that the beloved wrestler was the victim of medical malpractice after a surgery went wrong.

The wrestler died of what was called a heart attack.

Hulk died late last month at the age of 71 from what was later listed as a heart attack. But daughter Brooke seems to have her doubts – and so do other family members.

According to TMZ, an occupational therapist was on hand when Hulk stopped breathing inside his Clearwater home. The therapist reportedly told police during a recent operation that the surgeon "severed" his phrenic nerve.

That's a crucial nerve that controls the diaphragm, the primary muscle responsible for breathing. According to the National Library of Medicine, "the phrenic nerve is among the most important nerves in the body due to its role in respiration."

The outlet added Hulk, whose real name was Terry Bollea, "did not have a chest-clenching episode before his passing; rather, he merely stopped breathing."

Open Investigation

In a statement to RadarOnline.com, Clearwater police said the investigation is still wide open and they are working with Brooke and her brother, Nick, to learn more.

"The unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers," the statement reads. "And our detectives continue to do that.

"All of this takes time. The Hogan family has been appreciative of our efforts and our communication with them."

Officials said that until the investigation is completed, no records can be released to the public, including crucial body cam footage that may hold the ultimate answers.

Brooke's Demands

The revelation comes after Brooke publicly demanded to see the body cam footage, which she is confident will help solve the mystery.

in a scathing Instagram stories post, she revealed: "I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals, from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing.

"Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day."

Brooke further expressed her frustration at the lack of information she has been given, including whether or not the wrestling legend's body has been cremated yet.

"I don't have any information on if or when he is being cremated," she wrote. "Could have been right after he died, could be tomorrow. I don't know."

Autopsy Status Update

Hulk's wife, Sky Daily, confirmed his body had not yet been cremated; however, an autopsy has been performed. She confirmed to TMZ Sports the wrestling legend's phrenic nerve was "compromised" during one of his recent surgeries.

Brooke had been begging for an autopsy – even previously offering to pay for it herself.

She also took a not-so-subtle swipe at Hulk's responding doctor: "Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background, which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself."

