Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s 'Mysterious' Death Latest: WWE Legend's Daughter Brooke Claims Police Bodycam Footage Has Information About His Passing That Will 'Change The Narrative'

split photo of brooke hogan and hulk hogan
Source: mega

Brooke Hogan wants to see police body cam footage from their response to her father Hulk Hogan's call for help before he died.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Hulk Hogan's daughter is apparently not satisfied with the answers she has been given surrounding his "mysterious" death, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Brooke Hogan has vowed to do her own investigation and predicted police body cam footage could hold the secrets.

brooke and hulk hogan
Source: mega

Hulk's daughter hints the footage could provide some answers to lingering questions.

Hulk, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died July 24 at the age of 71 from what was later deemed to be a heart attack. But Brooke still has questions, especially about the doctor who signed his death certificate.

And in a scathing Instagram stories post, she revealed she's not the only one.

"I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing," she shared online.

"Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day."

Search for Answers

hulk hogan home
Source: daniel Gura/Radar

Police found Hogan unresponsive in his Clearwater, Florida home.

Brooke further lamented the lack of information she has been given, including whether or not the wrestling legend's body has been cremated yet.

"I don't have any information on if or when he is being cremated," she wrote. "Could have been right after he died, could be tomorrow. I don't know."

Brooke has been begging for an autopsy – even offering to pay for it herself.

She also took a not-so-subtle swipe at Hulk's responding doctor: "Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background, which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself."

Disputed Cause of Death

hulk hogan
Source: mega

The WWE superstar was said to have suffered a heart attack.

Florida doctor Gerald Fitzgerald concluded Hulk died from "acute myocardial infarction", commonly known as a heart attack.

Documents further revealed the WWE star also had a history of atrial fibrillation, a common disorder that causes irregular heartbeats, and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, which impacts white blood cells called lymphocytes.

Fitzgerald is a holistic doctor, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as a "whole-person approach to healthcare, considering physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being."

Holistic doctors "believe optimal health comes when you balance your body, mind and soul."

The world-renowned clinic does caution that "holistic medicine typically doesn’t replace traditional medical care. Rather, holistic doctors provide treatment in conjunction with your primary healthcare provider."

Brooke Wants Answers

brooke hogan
Source: mega

Brooke has asked for a proper autopsy.

Brooke has not been silent about her speculation.

While the mother-of-two doesn't go as far as to call Hulk's passing a homicide, she earlier revealed she still doesn't understand his cause of death.

"I don’t think anyone thinks there’s foul play suspected, but the man had a very complicated medical history," she told her social media followers. "Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me, given that I’ve seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels of my father's, and then all of a sudden everything’s different?"

Brooke added: "Anyone would want answers."

