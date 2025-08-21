Hulk Hogan’s 'Mysterious' Death Latest: WWE Legend's Daughter Brooke Claims Police Bodycam Footage Has Information About His Passing That Will 'Change The Narrative'

Hulk, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died July 24 at the age of 71 from what was later deemed to be a heart attack. But Brooke still has questions, especially about the doctor who signed his death certificate.

And in a scathing Instagram stories post, she revealed she's not the only one.

"I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing," she shared online.

"Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day."