TikTok Mom Murder-Suicide Latest: Authorities Release Potential Motives in Horrific Family Tragedy That Left 4 Members Dead — After Autopsy Confirms She Killed Cancer-Stricken Husband and Two Children Before Herself
A gruesome scene at a quaint, small town New Hampshire home has left investigators – and social media users – dumbfounded and horrified.
Authorities have narrowed down two potential motives in the ongoing investigation to determine what drove TikTok creator Emily Long to kill herself, her two young children, and her husband, whose brain cancer fight was shared on the mom's social media account, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Police discovered the bodies of Emily, 34, Ryan Long, 48, their son Parker, 8, and daughter Ryan, 6, at the family's home in Madbury on August 18.
When officers arrived at the Long residence, they were shocked to discover an unharmed toddler wandering around the crime scene alone.
Autopsy Results Confirm Emily Long Shot Husband and Kids Before Herself
Autopsy results reportedly confirmed Emily fatally shot Ryan and two of their three children before turning the gun on herself.
Ryan suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide. Emily's death was ruled a suicide by a single gunshot wound to the head. The children's deaths were also ruled homicides by single gunshot wounds to the head.
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement: "Based upon the information available at this time, it appears that in the early morning hours of Monday, August 18, 2025, Ms. Long took a handgun from the home and caused the deaths of Ryan Long and her two children, Parker and Ryan, and then took her own life immediately thereafter."
New Hampshire Assistant AG Shares Potential Motives
Following the release of the autopsy results, New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said determining a motive in the case was a "very, very tricky" situation while speaking with local news.
Agati revealed investigators were exploring two potential motives, "money" or "the health situation," about the 48-year-old's being diagnosed with terminal glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
He cautioned: "I think the big thing is to try not to speculate that there's any one reason why something like this would happen. Homicide and suicide is usually much, much more complex than just one reason.
"There's still more information that we're trying to gather to narrow down different things."
Mom Confessed Mental Health Struggles on TikTok Before Murder-Suicide
Emily's TikTok account, which has been set to private, could be crucial in the investigation.
Weeks before she pulled a gun on her family, Emily opened up about struggling with her mental health amid Ryan's cancer diagnosis and preparing for life as a single mother.
She confessed she hoped she was able to get professional help before "it's too late."
She said in the video: "I feel very, very lonely. I feel so anxious.
"I know that I need to see a therapist, I know that I need to ask for help. I feel so guilty that I'm not ready to get help yet, but … it is what it is, right?
"I know that I will one day, and I hope that I make the decision before I feel that it's too late."
Emily Admits to Being 'Really Depressed' 2 Days Before Murders
The mother-of-three described feeling like she was "withering away" and acknowledged her situation was "only going to get worse" as Ryan's disease progressed.
In a chilling video shared two days before the murders, Emily told her followers she was "really depressed" and her children were "definitely struggling" as their father's condition deteriorated, but she was "determined to create normalcy."
Emily added: "I’m making a point to get out of my depression and do this for my family."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.