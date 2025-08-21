TikTok Mom Murder-Suicide Latest: Authorities Release Potential Motives in Horrific Family Tragedy That Left 4 Members Dead — After Autopsy Confirms She Killed Cancer-Stricken Husband and Two Children Before Herself

A gruesome scene at a quaint, small town New Hampshire home has left investigators – and social media users – dumbfounded and horrified.

Authorities have narrowed down two potential motives in the ongoing investigation to determine what drove TikTok creator Emily Long to kill herself, her two young children, and her husband, whose brain cancer fight was shared on the mom's social media account, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Police discovered the bodies of Emily, 34, Ryan Long, 48, their son Parker, 8, and daughter Ryan, 6, at the family's home in Madbury on August 18.

When officers arrived at the Long residence, they were shocked to discover an unharmed toddler wandering around the crime scene alone.