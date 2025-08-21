Lil Nas X Arrested for 'Battering an Officer' After 911 Calls Claimed Singer Was 'Seen In Just His Underwear' On Los Angeles Street in Bizarre Incident

Lil Nas X has been under increased pressure this year as he struggles to release his long-awaited second album.

The 26-year-old shot to superstardom quickly with his 2018 viral hit Old Town Road – it was also made into a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. His debut album, Montero, also led him to more success, reeling in more fans and a Grammy nomination.

However, he came back down to earth after his follow-up singles – including Need Dat Boy and Light Again – failed to catch the same fire. All this comes as Lil Nas' second album was scheduled to be released in 2025, but he's running out of time.

An insider told The Sun: "When you have such a stratospheric first album, the pressure to maintain that and produce hits is immense.

“Lil Nas has been constantly in the studio, but Columbia Records, the label he is signed to, has been underwhelmed with some of the music and keeps asking for more. For everyone, the second album must be a success, so no chances are being taken."