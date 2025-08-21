Lil Nas X Arrested for 'Battering an Officer' After 911 Calls Claimed Singer Was 'Seen In Just His Underwear' On Los Angeles Street in Bizarre Incident
Lil Nas X has been arrested after allegedly attacking police officers while wandering around a Los Angeles suburb nearly naked, RadarOnline.com can report.
Video from the scene showed the music star heading down Ventura Boulevard in Studio City in just his underwear and cowboy boots.
Details Of His Arrest
Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, was reportedly busted for battery of an officer Thursday morning and was subsequently transferred to a hospital for a potential drug overdose.
In the footage obtained by TMZ, the Old Town Road rapper is seen striding down an empty street in white underwear and matching cowboy boots. He can be heard singing and telling the person recording to "not be late for the party tonight." He then told the unnamed person to put the phone down.
LAPD sources told NBC4 Lil Nas X "threw punches at officers," leading them to force him to the ground.
He was reportedly booked for a misdemeanor offense and is being held without bail.
He's Under Pressure To Deliver Another Hit Album
Lil Nas X has been under increased pressure this year as he struggles to release his long-awaited second album.
The 26-year-old shot to superstardom quickly with his 2018 viral hit Old Town Road – it was also made into a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. His debut album, Montero, also led him to more success, reeling in more fans and a Grammy nomination.
However, he came back down to earth after his follow-up singles – including Need Dat Boy and Light Again – failed to catch the same fire. All this comes as Lil Nas' second album was scheduled to be released in 2025, but he's running out of time.
An insider told The Sun: "When you have such a stratospheric first album, the pressure to maintain that and produce hits is immense.
“Lil Nas has been constantly in the studio, but Columbia Records, the label he is signed to, has been underwhelmed with some of the music and keeps asking for more. For everyone, the second album must be a success, so no chances are being taken."
Lil Nas X Brings On New Management
Sydney Sweeney Slammed By Feminists After She Calls Out Women For Not Supporting Her Bathwater Soap — As Rumored Trump Supporter Deals With Latest Controversy
Earlier this year, Lil Nas X fired his manager, Adam Leber, and joined up with Crush Music, which also works with other big-name acts, including Green Day and Kesha.
"Lil Nas split with his old manager and brought a new team in to look after him," the source added."
The rapper baffled fans when he unexpectedly teased his "Christian era" last year with a new song about his struggles.
He sang: "Free me from worry and wanting pity / Free me from all this envy in me / I don't want these feelings / I don't want these feelings / I call on angels / Im trying hard to face my pain, yeah / Give me hope when I feel / Give me hope when I feel less."
The lyrics led his fans to note the stark transition from his devil visuals in the now infamous Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video to a new angelic tone.