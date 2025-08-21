EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Blackstock's Montana Rodeo Held Memorial For Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband After His Death at 48 From Cancer — 'So Awfully Sad'

Blackstock and Jones started the rodeo series in 2023, one year after his divorce from ex-wife Kelly Clarkson was finalized.

Now that Blackstock is gone, Jones plans to carry on with their vision, telling us the rodeo is "going to remain," forging ahead, with their last event of the season scheduled for August 28.

Clarkson's former assistant says Blackstock had a "good knack for putting together a crew" when it came to their employees, and she plans to keep the rodeo going for the "foreseeable future" with the devoted team.

"We sure do miss him," Jones adds mournfully about Blackstock's heartbreaking death.