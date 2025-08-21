Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Blackstock's Montana Rodeo Held Memorial For Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband After His Death at 48 From Cancer — 'So Awfully Sad'

Photo of Brandon Blackstock
Source: @shelbyblackstock/Instagram

Brandon Blackstock's beloved rodeo will continue to forge ahead following his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Brandon Blackstock was lovingly remembered by his girlfriend, Brittney Jones, and the workers at their Montana rodeo, she tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Jones revealed that they held a memorial for the late Valley View Rodeo's cofounder "last week," calling his tragic passing at age 48 after a three-year battle with cancer "so awfully sad."

Brittney Jones Carrying on With Rodeo Life

Photo of Brittney Jones
Source: MEGA

Britney Jones and boyfriend, Blackstock, ran the Valley View Rodeo together.

Blackstock and Jones started the rodeo series in 2023, one year after his divorce from ex-wife Kelly Clarkson was finalized.

Now that Blackstock is gone, Jones plans to carry on with their vision, telling us the rodeo is "going to remain," forging ahead, with their last event of the season scheduled for August 28.

Clarkson's former assistant says Blackstock had a "good knack for putting together a crew" when it came to their employees, and she plans to keep the rodeo going for the "foreseeable future" with the devoted team.

"We sure do miss him," Jones adds mournfully about Blackstock's heartbreaking death.

The Cowboy Life

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Family
Source: @shelbyblackstock/Instagram

Blackstock took in the Houston Rodeo to watch former stepmom Reba McEntire perform in 2024.

Jones' identity as Blackstock's girlfriend wasn't publicly revealed until his obituary was published following the former talent manager's death on August 7.

"After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana," it read.

"Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana," the obit added about the enterprises the couple shared.

From Clarkson's Assistant to Cowgirl

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Blackstock traded in tuxes for cowboy hats following his 2020 split from Clarkson.

Jones worked as a production assistant for Clarkson's touring ventures from 2016 through 2018. She then transitioned to become Blackstock's executive assistant at Starstruck Management until 2020, where she worked on Clarkson's daytime talk show, managing the day-to-day artist schedule, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The blonde beauty left Hollywood behind in June 2020, going to work with Blackstock on his V Bar B Cattle Co. ranch in Montana, where she began her journey into the western lifestyle.

That same month, Clarkson, 43, filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage and two children: daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington, 9.

Their contentious divorce saw the exes battle over the Philipsburg, Montana, ranch the Stronger singer purchased for $10.4million in 2019, as Blackstock continued to live there following the former couple's split.

He eventually moved out and bought a $1.8million home in Butte, Montana, but maintained a 5.12 percent ownership stake in the ranch per the exes' 2022 divorce settlement.

Like a 'Son'

Radar Logo

Photo of Brandon Blackstock
Source: MEGA

Blackstock embraced rodeo life after leaving the music business.

Jones' father made it clear how his daughter's boyfriend had become part of their family in a Facebook tribute to Blackstock following his death.

"Yesterday we lost a good man, Brandon Blackstock, my daughter’s soulmate, and I considered him my son,” he wrote. "My sincere condolences to Brittney Jones and family. We’re sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P hoss!"

