How Kenny Rogers' Close Friendships With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Sparked Drama Between the Country Music Queens: 'Each Thought They Meant More to Him Than the Other'
Kenny Rogers forged many friends over his nearly six-decade career in the music industry, but he shared an especially deep connection with fellow country stars Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.
So much so, sources claimed a jealous feud brewed for years between Parton and McEntire – and true feelings were exposed when the singers were asked to work together in honor of their beloved friend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rogers, who was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21, 1938, died at age 81 on March 20, 2020. He passed away "peacefully" at home surrounded by family after being in hospice care following a string of health issues.
Parton and McEntire Perform at Rogers Tribute Concert
Two years before his death, health issues forced Rogers to cancel the remaining dates of his farewell tour, The Gambler's Last Deal, but he made sure to give fans one last performance to enjoy after he was gone.
A live tribute concert featuring performances from Parton, McEntire, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton and more was broadcast on CBS a little over a year after his death in September 2021. The special also included a tear-jerking pre-recorded finale featuring Rogers himself.
While the concert was a touching display of appreciation for Rogers, sources alleged Parton and McEntire were clashing backstage.
McEntire Said Rogers 'Saved My Sanity' After 1991 Plane Crash
An insider claimed the country music queens were at odds with each other over the best way to honor their late friend.
The source said: "Each thought they meant more to Kenny than the other – and it sparked a little rift and caused awkwardness for everyone around them."
Rogers became a rock for McEntire in 1991 after her manager and seven members of her band and crew were killed when their charter jet crashed.
McEntire previously said: "Kenny saved my sanity in '91 when he asked me to come do The Gambler movie. I was still in a state of disbelief and not knowing what I'm gonna do moving forward after the plane crash."
Rogers' Death Left Parton Heartbroken
Parton has also opened up about how much she cherished Rogers and their friendship. The pair became close after they released their instant 1983 hit duet Islands in the Stream.
In the aftermath of Rogers' death, Parton confessed: "I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart is broken. And a big ole chunk of it has gone with him today.
"Years ago, we made a pact. I told him that I would never sing at his funeral because it would tear me apart. It would just kill me."
For years, the pair's close relationship fueled secret romance rumors despite Parton's decades-long marriage to Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March.
Parton and Rogers Address Secret Romance Rumors
Rogers once addressed romance rumors and admitted to having a special bond with Parton.
He said: "You know how sometimes you meet someone and it just feels like you've known them your whole life? That's how it was with Dolly."
Parton added: "I think we had such incredible chemistry and people just have us married together. But we are married – in spirit."