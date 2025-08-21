Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Dolly Parton

How Kenny Rogers' Close Friendships With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Sparked Drama Between the Country Music Queens: 'Each Thought They Meant More to Him Than the Other'

Split photo of Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and Reba McEntire
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire had a jealous feud over Kenny Rogers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kenny Rogers forged many friends over his nearly six-decade career in the music industry, but he shared an especially deep connection with fellow country stars Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

So much so, sources claimed a jealous feud brewed for years between Parton and McEntire – and true feelings were exposed when the singers were asked to work together in honor of their beloved friend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rogers, who was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21, 1938, died at age 81 on March 20, 2020. He passed away "peacefully" at home surrounded by family after being in hospice care following a string of health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Parton and McEntire Perform at Rogers Tribute Concert

Photo of Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton and McEntire were among a select group of artists to perform at a tribute concert honoring Rogers.

Two years before his death, health issues forced Rogers to cancel the remaining dates of his farewell tour, The Gambler's Last Deal, but he made sure to give fans one last performance to enjoy after he was gone.

A live tribute concert featuring performances from Parton, McEntire, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton and more was broadcast on CBS a little over a year after his death in September 2021. The special also included a tear-jerking pre-recorded finale featuring Rogers himself.

While the concert was a touching display of appreciation for Rogers, sources alleged Parton and McEntire were clashing backstage.

Article continues below advertisement

McEntire Said Rogers 'Saved My Sanity' After 1991 Plane Crash

Photo of Reba McEntire
Source: MEGA

McEntire and Parton allegedly clashed backstage because 'each thought they meant more to Rogers than the other.'

An insider claimed the country music queens were at odds with each other over the best way to honor their late friend.

The source said: "Each thought they meant more to Kenny than the other – and it sparked a little rift and caused awkwardness for everyone around them."

Rogers became a rock for McEntire in 1991 after her manager and seven members of her band and crew were killed when their charter jet crashed.

McEntire previously said: "Kenny saved my sanity in '91 when he asked me to come do The Gambler movie. I was still in a state of disbelief and not knowing what I'm gonna do moving forward after the plane crash."

Article continues below advertisement

Rogers' Death Left Parton Heartbroken

Photo of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
Source: MEGA

Parton's close relationship with Rogers fueled secret romance rumors for years.

Parton has also opened up about how much she cherished Rogers and their friendship. The pair became close after they released their instant 1983 hit duet Islands in the Stream.

In the aftermath of Rogers' death, Parton confessed: "I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart is broken. And a big ole chunk of it has gone with him today.

"Years ago, we made a pact. I told him that I would never sing at his funeral because it would tear me apart. It would just kill me."

For years, the pair's close relationship fueled secret romance rumors despite Parton's decades-long marriage to Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
split photo of brooke hogan and hulk hogan

Hulk Hogan’s 'Mysterious' Death Latest: WWE Legend's Daughter Brooke Claims Police Bodycam Footage Has Information About His Passing That Will 'Change The Narrative'

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown's Adoption Bombshell: 'Stranger Things' Star, 21, Announces She Secretly Welcomed A Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi, 23 — As Actress Wants 'Big Family'

Parton and Rogers Address Secret Romance Rumors

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Rogers confessed he shared a deep and special connection with Parton before his death.

Rogers once addressed romance rumors and admitted to having a special bond with Parton.

He said: "You know how sometimes you meet someone and it just feels like you've known them your whole life? That's how it was with Dolly."

Parton added: "I think we had such incredible chemistry and people just have us married together. But we are married – in spirit."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.