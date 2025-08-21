King Charles' Lonely Cancer Battle: Queen Camilla Jets Off for Solo Vacation on Luxury Yacht as Dying Monarch Stays Back Battling Disease... Leaving the Royal Family 'Unhappy'

While Charles was in Scotland about to start his annual respite at Balmoral Castle, Camilla, 78, was photographed relaxing off the coast of Greece on the $60 million superyacht Zenobia.

She was joined by her daughter, Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren, making it a family getaway with her side of the family she shares with ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

The photos ignited a storm of controversy back in Britain, as billionaire financier Wafic Saïd, a prominent Conservative Party donor, owns the vessel. Royal family members are supposed to avoid choosing sides in politics and remain neutral, causing Camilla's decision to accept Saïd's hospitality to catch heat from an opposition party member.

"Members of the Royal Family really ought to consider the public perception of such episodes, whether they are on holiday or official business. They are representing the country at all times and, let’s be honest, it’s not as if they are short of cash. This is not a good look for Camilla," former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker sneered to The Mirror.