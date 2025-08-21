Your tip
King Charles III

King Charles' Lonely Cancer Battle: Queen Camilla Jets Off for Solo Vacation on Luxury Yacht as Dying Monarch Stays Back Battling Disease... Leaving the Royal Family 'Unhappy'

Photo of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla vacationed solo aboard a $60million yacht while King Charles was in Scotland amid his cancer battle.

Aug. 21 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Lonely King Charles III kicked off his annual summer vacation without his wife, Queen Camilla, as she enjoyed a lavish vacation on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean, far from her cancer-stricken spouse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In what was dubbed "not a good look for Camilla," royal family members are reeling about how Charles, 76, was left by himself amid treatments for the disease and the "emotional toll" his wife's jaunt took on the king.

Camilla's Family Getaway

Photo of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Camilla took a lavish vacation without Charles, joined by her daughter and grandchildren in Greece.

While Charles was in Scotland about to start his annual respite at Balmoral Castle, Camilla, 78, was photographed relaxing off the coast of Greece on the $60 million superyacht Zenobia.

She was joined by her daughter, Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren, making it a family getaway with her side of the family she shares with ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

The photos ignited a storm of controversy back in Britain, as billionaire financier Wafic Saïd, a prominent Conservative Party donor, owns the vessel. Royal family members are supposed to avoid choosing sides in politics and remain neutral, causing Camilla's decision to accept Saïd's hospitality to catch heat from an opposition party member.

"Members of the Royal Family really ought to consider the public perception of such episodes, whether they are on holiday or official business. They are representing the country at all times and, let’s be honest, it’s not as if they are short of cash. This is not a good look for Camilla," former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker sneered to The Mirror.

Camilla 'Upset the Whole Family'

Photo of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Charles was desperate to have his wife by his side while she jetted off on a Greek getaway.

Camilla's decision to vacation without Charles caused concern among the monarch's relatives about his heartbreak of being away from his dutiful wife amid ongoing cancer treatments.

His sister, Princess Anne, and son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were particularly perturbed.

"Camilla's trip has upset the whole royal family, especially the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales. Princess Anne and Prince William are unhappy about Camilla’s solo jaunt, but William is also worried about the emotional toll on his father," a source claimed.

"As he struggles with the day-to-day pressures of treatment, the one thing he wants most is for Camilla to be by his side," the insider revealed about Charles' needs amid his health crisis.

"It is for people to jump to their own conclusions as to why she is not there with him at Balmoral," the source noted, as Charles had been looking forward to gathering his family together at his Scottish castle after a grueling summer work schedule. However, he conceded that Camilla needed her solo break amid royal duties and caring for her ailing spouse.

'My Brave King'

Photo of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Charles and Camilla were moved to tears by a tribute from a WWII veteran who also battled cancer.

The couple reunited for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on August 15. Both Charles and Camilla were moved to tears when a 105-year-old veteran of Britain's WWII Pacific theater went "off script" to deliver a message to the monarch about his bravery while fighting cancer.

"Before I read the excerpt, I make due apologies for briefly going off the script to salute my brave King, who is here with his beloved Queen in spite of the fact that he's under treatment for cancer," Captain Yava Abbas said while saluting the monarch.

Abbas inspiringly said he too fought the disease and was "rid of it for 25 years and counting," as Charles and Camilla wiped tears from their eyes.

The king revealed his diagnosis in February 2024 and took several months off from public-facing duties before returning to his royal role.

'The End Is Coming'

Photo of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

Charles is putting on a brave face in public despite his declining health.

An insider previously told RadarOnline how Charles is "fighting a losing battle" with cancer, 18 months after his diagnosis.

"He is now very frail. He knows the end is coming. He is now shuffling around with a cane – and hitting the bottle, and in particular whisky, to numb the pain and despair he feels," the royal source claimed.

"It's a sad end for him, but as he keeps telling everyone, he is doing his best to keep a stiff upper lip."

Despite his deteriorating health, Charles is "putting a very brave face on his pain" while still going about royal duties.

