Fox News 'Betrays' Ted Cruz as Network Blares Loud Music While Whiny Senator Rages Over Gavin Newsom During Uncomfortable Segment
Fox News appeared to tired of hearing Ted Cruz rage over Gavin Newsom and opted to instead play loud music over his ramblings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative network decided to turn up the tunes, nearly drowning the Texas Senator's words, in an incredibly awkward interview.
Watch Cruz Desperately Try To Make His Point
On Wednesday, August 21, host Sean Hannity had Cruz on his show to discuss Newsom's new social media tactic, which is all about mimicking President Trump's behavior, which includes writing in all caps and posting random memes.
"If he wants to act like President Trump, let's see if he can pull it off," Hannity told Cruz, giving the politician, who was licking his chops, a chance to add his points.
Cruz went off: "Gavin Newsom is very good at being slick; he’s very good at running away from the facts and running away from the record."
"Gavin Newsom and the rest of the Democratic party exist for one purpose right now, to hate Donald Trump," Cruz added, just as music began to loudly play over the rest of his rant.
Despite the music being turned up to a 10, that did not stop Cruz from rambling some more, as he raged: "The Democrats like Gavin Newsom, they are boiling, they are unhappy. The corporate media, they are boiling, they're unhappy."
While the tune got even louder, Cruz decided to mention the California governor's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2023, and then added, "He cleaned up all the homeless people and drug addicts!" as Hannity thanked him for his time while the music continued to blare.
Users on social media were quick to mock Cruz, as one person called him an "embarrassment."
Another added: "Gavin is having Trump on toast, completely triggering the Republicans," and another said, "I am happy you talk about Governor Newsom so much right now on Fox, it is exactly what he wants, so good job, keep it up!"
Dana Perino Is Sick Of Newsom, Too
And that's exactly what the network is doing, as earlier this week , host Dana Perino lost it on-air over Newsom, begging the governor's wife, Jennifer, to step in and end the madness.
"You have to stop it with the Twitter thing," she begged during an episode of The Five. "I don’t know where his wife is? If I were his wife, I would say, 'You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!'"
Colleague Tomi Lahren has also whined over Newsom's antics, as she went off on X: "Gavin and his team of beta males who sit down to pee actually think they’re trolling the president and actually think this is making Gavin look like a bada--..."
However, this comment only led Newsom's official press office to joke, "Tomi’s account is basically Yelp for toilets now."
Newsom Isn't Done By A Long Shot
Elon Musk Ordered By Judge To Face Lawsuit Claiming 'He Ran Illegal $1Million Election Lottery' Before Trump's Victory In The 2024 Presidential Campaign
Despite the pushback, Newsom has pushed on, declaring, "We’re not going to act as if anything is normal any longer. Yes, we’ll fight fire with fire. Yes, we will push back."
He added while speaking at the Democratic National Committee: "It’s not about whether we play hardball anymore. It's about how we play hardball. And California has your back."
The 57-year-old and Trump, 79, have made it clear they're rivals, with the former reality star introducing the nickname "Newscum" to the fold.