Fox News 'Betrays' Ted Cruz as Network Blares Loud Music While Whiny Senator Rages Over Gavin Newsom During Uncomfortable Segment

On Wednesday, August 21, host Sean Hannity had Cruz on his show to discuss Newsom's new social media tactic, which is all about mimicking President Trump's behavior, which includes writing in all caps and posting random memes.

"If he wants to act like President Trump, let's see if he can pull it off," Hannity told Cruz, giving the politician, who was licking his chops, a chance to add his points.

Cruz went off: "Gavin Newsom is very good at being slick; he’s very good at running away from the facts and running away from the record."

"Gavin Newsom and the rest of the Democratic party exist for one purpose right now, to hate Donald Trump," Cruz added, just as music began to loudly play over the rest of his rant.