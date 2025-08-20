Fox News Host Branded 'Hypocrite' After She Urges Gavin Newsom's Wife To Stop Governor From Bashing Trump In On-Air Meltdown — 'You're Making A Fool Of Yourself!'

During a recent episode of the network's The Five, Perino, who was the White House press secretary under George W. Bush, couldn't help but comment on Newsom and his new social media persona.

"You have to stop it with the Twitter thing," the 53-year-old begged. "I don’t know where his wife is? If I were his wife, I would say, 'You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!'"

Perino, appearing to hint at a possible presidential run by Newsom, added: "Do not let your staff tweet, and if you are doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over.

"He's got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious."