Fox News Host Branded 'Hypocrite' After She Urges Gavin Newsom's Wife To Stop Governor From Bashing Trump In On-Air Meltdown — 'You're Making A Fool Of Yourself!'
Gavin Newsom's tactic to mimic Donald Trump's social media habits continues to get under the skin of conservatives and right-wing personalities, even if they fail to realize the irony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fox News host Dana Perino went off on-air over Newsom, begging the governor's wife to step in and end the horror once and for all.
Dana Perino Loses It
During a recent episode of the network's The Five, Perino, who was the White House press secretary under George W. Bush, couldn't help but comment on Newsom and his new social media persona.
"You have to stop it with the Twitter thing," the 53-year-old begged. "I don’t know where his wife is? If I were his wife, I would say, 'You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!'"
Perino, appearing to hint at a possible presidential run by Newsom, added: "Do not let your staff tweet, and if you are doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over.
"He's got a big job as governor of California, but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious."
Newsom's official press office has gone off on X, with their tweeting resembling Trump's style of raging on the platform. The account has done everything from writing in all caps, posting random memes and even bashing the president.
Trump isn't the only one getting ripped apart. Fox host Tomi Lahren was also labeled "woke" by Newsom's team, and Homeland Security Kristi Noem was called "Commander Cosplay."
Newsom’s press office was quick to comment on Perino's meltdown, responding: "ALMOST A WEEK IN AND THEY STILL DON’T GET IT."
Critics of Trump also commented, as one person raged: "But she won't say the same about Trump? It seems like Gov. Newsom is hitting them exactly where it bugs them most."
What Does Newsom Think About This?
Another asked: "Gee, why wasn’t this applied to Trump? Total hypocrite." and a user reacted, "Zero self-awareness."
Newsom's office has also trolled Vice President Vance, calling out his eyeliner use, and they've also borrowed Trump's signature sign-off, "Thank you for attention to this matter!" with his initials.
The California governor doesn't show any signs of stopping either, as he previously told reporters: "If you have issues with what I'm putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what [Trump's] putting out as president."
And he doubled down on Wednesday, August 20, when Newsom joined other Democratic officials at a virtual news conference hosted by the Democratic National Committee, and went off again.
'We Will Push Back!'
Newsom said: "We’re not going to act as if anything is normal any longer. Yes, we’ll fight fire with fire. Yes, we will push back.
"It’s not about whether we play hardball anymore. It's about how we play hardball. And California has your back."
Many conservative pundits have hit back at Newsom, including Lahren, who recently cried on X: "Gavin and his team of beta males who sit down to pee actually think they’re trolling the president and actually think this is making Gavin look like a bada--..."
The 57-year-old's team had a response, of course, as they joked: "Tomi’s account is basically Yelp for toilets now."
Trump and Newsom have never seen eye-to-eye, with the former reality star thinking up the nickname "Newscum" during their feud. For his part, Newsom has called Trump by the tag "TACO," or "Trump Always Chickens Out."