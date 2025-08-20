Obama Family Secrets Exposed: Michelle Shades Husband Barack's Parenting Techniques For Raising Two Daughters and Claims He Called One 'Difficult'

The former first lady opened up about how different her daughters' temperaments are when it came to dealing with their dad during a discussion with guests Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Michelle revealed that their eldest daughter, Malia, perfected how to get what she wanted out of her dad when he was president by involving the statesman in long chats about world affairs before slyly telling him about her plans, rather than asking for permission.

"I'd say this to Barack when it comes to [our] oldest Malia, she is going to figure out who you are and what you like," and would then ask for a conversation. "She's always been that way," Michelle said of her daughter, calling the trait "unusual."

"When Malia was a teenager, it wasn't that she was going out any less or doing anything differently. She would tell me 'I'm going out this weekend, but I'm going to go in and give dad like 15 minutes,'" about how the teen would work her magic.