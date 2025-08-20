EXCLUSIVE: 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Adds to Mario Lopez Woes and Includes His Attorneys To Her Defamation Lawsuit — And Demands Even More Cash from Star

Some of that information according to Townsend included fake news about how the Access Hollywood host was allegedly under investigation by NBCUniversal for sexual harassment.

"This misinformation was used to provoke online commentary that could then be mischaracterized as harassment in support of the restraining order request," her objection claimed.

She's also "certain" the person who fed her the false information also allegedly leaked her home address and phone number online, which she said puts her in danger.

"This is no longer solely a defamation claim," she alleged. "It's an actual and credible safety and security threat perpetrated by multiple co-conspirators working in concert with Mario Lopez."

Townsend revealed she will soon be filing a motion to disqualify the current lawyers from representing Lopez, meaning the former child star would be forced to find new representation.

"Given I had to move out of my place and had my phone numbers leaked online, (I am) adding in Geragos and Geragos and their convicted felon connection to the suit against Mario," she claimed.