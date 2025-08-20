Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mario Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Adds to Mario Lopez Woes and Includes His Attorneys To Her Defamation Lawsuit — And Demands Even More Cash from Star

photo of mario lopez
Source: MEGA/Desiree Townsend

Desiree Townsend has added to her lawsuit against Mario Lopez.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Updated 7:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The former NFL cheerleader suing Mario Lopez for defamation has doubled the prize pool of money she is demanding from him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

And now she's setting her sights on his legal representation – adding his legendary law firm to her complaint.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Mario Lopez
Source: mega

She has also added to her request for financial damages from the actor.

Desiree Townsend, who earned the nickname the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" when an old Inside Edition report raised questions about her health, has been locked in a legal battle with the Saved By the Bell star after she claimed he reposted the story and insulted her online.

In recent court documents objecting to the 51-year-old's request for a restraining order, Townsend accused Lopez and his legal team of orchestrating an elaborate smear campaign against her.

She alleged a man she identified as a former convicted felon purposely fed her false information about her case – and his attorneys were well aware of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Upping the Ante

photo of desiree townsend
Source: @flushotcheerleaders/instagram

Townsend has said she asked Lopez to take down his comments.

After initially filing a $10million dollar individual lawsuit against Lopez, she soon upped the ante to $25million.

Now, as she moves to add Lopez's law firm Geragos & Geragos to her complaint, she's demanding $50million in damages, and pledges to give it all to the Women In Media charity, which promotes gender balance in the film and entertainment industries.

Speaking exclusively to RadarOnline.com, Townsend claimed: "At this point, Geragos & Geragos is just as liable as Mario Lopez, his attorney and (the alleged felon) for the ongoing defamation and harassment campaign and I will hold all of them accountable."

She claimed the law firm "ratified (Lopez lawyer's) conduct, making them co-conspirators in leveraging a convicted felon to harass, intimidate, and feed/gather information."

Article continues below advertisement

Feeding False Facts

Mark Geragos
Source: mega

Lopez is currently represented by famed law firm Geragos and Geragos, which includes managing partner Mark Geragos.

Some of that information according to Townsend included fake news about how the Access Hollywood host was allegedly under investigation by NBCUniversal for sexual harassment.

"This misinformation was used to provoke online commentary that could then be mischaracterized as harassment in support of the restraining order request," her objection claimed.

She's also "certain" the person who fed her the false information also allegedly leaked her home address and phone number online, which she said puts her in danger.

"This is no longer solely a defamation claim," she alleged. "It's an actual and credible safety and security threat perpetrated by multiple co-conspirators working in concert with Mario Lopez."

Townsend revealed she will soon be filing a motion to disqualify the current lawyers from representing Lopez, meaning the former child star would be forced to find new representation.

"Given I had to move out of my place and had my phone numbers leaked online, (I am) adding in Geragos and Geragos and their convicted felon connection to the suit against Mario," she claimed.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Pulled Hours Before It Was Due to Air 'After Family Complained It Was Sick, Ghoulish and Cynical'

MS NOW logo

EXCLUSIVE: MSNBC's Baffling Rebrand Blasted By Expert Who Claims Network Is Sacrificing 'Actual Journalism' for 'Opinions' — 'What Were They Thinking?'

Mario's Constitutional Right

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of mario lopez
Source: mega

The 'Access Hollywood' host has countered that he is protected by the freedom of speech.

Lopez, who was eventually awarded an extended restraining order against Townsend, argued in his own court documents whatever he said about her is protected by the Constitution.

The document obtained by Radar stated: "Defendant alleges that any representations or omissions alleged in the Complaint were protected by Defendant’s First Amendment Rights to Freedom of Speech."

It continued: "Defendant’s statements were purely opinions, and not statements of fact, and no reasonable person who heard the statements would have interpreted them as anything but opinions."

According to the new terms of the restraining order, Townsend must stay at least 100 yards away from the actor and his family until February 2027.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.