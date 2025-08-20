EXCLUSIVE: 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Adds to Mario Lopez Woes and Includes His Attorneys To Her Defamation Lawsuit — And Demands Even More Cash from Star
The former NFL cheerleader suing Mario Lopez for defamation has doubled the prize pool of money she is demanding from him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
And now she's setting her sights on his legal representation – adding his legendary law firm to her complaint.
Desiree Townsend, who earned the nickname the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" when an old Inside Edition report raised questions about her health, has been locked in a legal battle with the Saved By the Bell star after she claimed he reposted the story and insulted her online.
In recent court documents objecting to the 51-year-old's request for a restraining order, Townsend accused Lopez and his legal team of orchestrating an elaborate smear campaign against her.
She alleged a man she identified as a former convicted felon purposely fed her false information about her case – and his attorneys were well aware of it.
Upping the Ante
After initially filing a $10million dollar individual lawsuit against Lopez, she soon upped the ante to $25million.
Now, as she moves to add Lopez's law firm Geragos & Geragos to her complaint, she's demanding $50million in damages, and pledges to give it all to the Women In Media charity, which promotes gender balance in the film and entertainment industries.
Speaking exclusively to RadarOnline.com, Townsend claimed: "At this point, Geragos & Geragos is just as liable as Mario Lopez, his attorney and (the alleged felon) for the ongoing defamation and harassment campaign and I will hold all of them accountable."
She claimed the law firm "ratified (Lopez lawyer's) conduct, making them co-conspirators in leveraging a convicted felon to harass, intimidate, and feed/gather information."
Feeding False Facts
Some of that information according to Townsend included fake news about how the Access Hollywood host was allegedly under investigation by NBCUniversal for sexual harassment.
"This misinformation was used to provoke online commentary that could then be mischaracterized as harassment in support of the restraining order request," her objection claimed.
She's also "certain" the person who fed her the false information also allegedly leaked her home address and phone number online, which she said puts her in danger.
"This is no longer solely a defamation claim," she alleged. "It's an actual and credible safety and security threat perpetrated by multiple co-conspirators working in concert with Mario Lopez."
Townsend revealed she will soon be filing a motion to disqualify the current lawyers from representing Lopez, meaning the former child star would be forced to find new representation.
"Given I had to move out of my place and had my phone numbers leaked online, (I am) adding in Geragos and Geragos and their convicted felon connection to the suit against Mario," she claimed.
Mario's Constitutional Right
Lopez, who was eventually awarded an extended restraining order against Townsend, argued in his own court documents whatever he said about her is protected by the Constitution.
The document obtained by Radar stated: "Defendant alleges that any representations or omissions alleged in the Complaint were protected by Defendant’s First Amendment Rights to Freedom of Speech."
It continued: "Defendant’s statements were purely opinions, and not statements of fact, and no reasonable person who heard the statements would have interpreted them as anything but opinions."
According to the new terms of the restraining order, Townsend must stay at least 100 yards away from the actor and his family until February 2027.