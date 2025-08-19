EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Could be Forced' To Find New Lawyers — as One-Time NFL Cheerleader Vows to Add His CURRENT Legal Team to Her Massive Defamation Lawsuit

In new court papers filed by the so-called "Flu Shot Cheerleader," Townsend has claimed the actor's legal counsel knowingly fed her "false information" to make her look crazy in court.

Townsend claimed the information was delivered by a person she identified as a "convicted felon" as part of a larger "smear campaign" against her.

In response, she's firing back at the entire team, and adding prestigious California law firm Geragos and Geragos, which recently successfully defended Sean 'Diddy' Combs, to her list of defendants.

Townsend has claimed to RadarOnline.com she's "certain the person who fed her the false information also leaked her home address and phone number online, putting her in danger."

"This is no longer solely a defamation claim," she alleged. "It's an actual and credible safety and security threat perpetrated by multiple co-conspirators working in concert with Mario Lopez."