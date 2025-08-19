EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Could be Forced' To Find New Lawyers — as One-Time NFL Cheerleader Vows to Add His CURRENT Legal Team to Her Massive Defamation Lawsuit
Mario Lopez could soon be shopping for some new attorneys in his ongoing legal battle with a former NFL cheerleader, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Desiree Townsend, who is suing the Saved By the Bell star, plans to add his current legal team to her growing defamation case – and will be asking for a larger prize pool as well.
In new court papers filed by the so-called "Flu Shot Cheerleader," Townsend has claimed the actor's legal counsel knowingly fed her "false information" to make her look crazy in court.
Townsend claimed the information was delivered by a person she identified as a "convicted felon" as part of a larger "smear campaign" against her.
In response, she's firing back at the entire team, and adding prestigious California law firm Geragos and Geragos, which recently successfully defended Sean 'Diddy' Combs, to her list of defendants.
Townsend has claimed to RadarOnline.com she's "certain the person who fed her the false information also leaked her home address and phone number online, putting her in danger."
"This is no longer solely a defamation claim," she alleged. "It's an actual and credible safety and security threat perpetrated by multiple co-conspirators working in concert with Mario Lopez."
Who's To Blame?
She has claimed the mega law firm is just as complicit in the "campaign."
Townsend claimed: "The partners at Geragos & Geragos were present remotely for the hearing. Despite knowing (Lopez's attorney) was collaborating with (the felon), they still listed her on the filings.
"That proves the firm ratified her conduct, making them co-conspirators in leveraging a convicted felon to harass, intimidate, and feed/gather information."
Townsend alleged some of that information included fake news that the Access Hollywood host was under investigation by NBCUniversal for sexual harassment.
"This misinformation was used to provoke online commentary that could then be mischaracterized as harassment in support of the restraining order request," she claimed in court documents.
Lopez Might Need To Seek A New Legal Team
Townsend allegedly will soon be filing a motion to disqualify the current lawyers from representing Mario, meaning the 51-year-old would be forced to find new representation.
She's also allegedly planning to increase her financial reward, doubling the initial $25million she demanded from Lopez at the start.
Townsend claimed: "Given I had to move out of my place and had my phone numbers leaked online, (I am) adding in Geragos and Geragos and their convicted felon connection to the suit against Mario.
"(The lawsuit) has now mushroomed into $50million in damages."
Restraining Order Extension
Townsend was dealt a blow in her case recently when a judge agreed to extend the restraining order Lopez filed against her.
According to the new terms, Townsend must stay at least 100 yards away from the actor and his family until February 2027.
Lopez's attorney had argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.
"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."