Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mario Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Argues 'Comments Made About Flu Shot Cheerleader Are Protected Free Speech' In Court Response — After TV Star Was Granted Restraining Order Against Defamation Accuser

mario lopez
Source: mega

Mario Lopez's legal team has argued about the 'comments' he made about the 'Flu Shot Cheerleader.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 7:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Attorneys for Mario Lopez have argued the alleged disparaging comments he made at the so-called "Flu Shot Cheerleader" are protected as free speech, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The actor, who faces a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit from former NFL cheerleader Desiree Townsend, has challenged her accusations and provided a possible look at his defense.

Article continues below advertisement

Mario Lopez
Source: desiree townsend

The actor has been battling a defamation lawsuit served to him by Desiree Townsend.

Townsend earned the nickname "Flu Shot Cheerleader" more than 15 years ago, when she was the subject of an Inside Edition story about claims a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition that caused her to slur her speech and convulse sporadically.

The tabloid program approached Townsend days later, challenging her after she seemed to show no lasting signs of her disorder. Townsend has since clarified that she was suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome, the same condition suffered by Celine Dion.

Decades later, Townsend contends her name and reputation were dragged through the mud again by Lopez after the former Saved by the Bell star randomly shared the Inside Edition story on Instagram while captioning his post: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," while adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.

After ignoring repeated requests to take down the comment, Townsend sued the star for $25million.

Article continues below advertisement

Mario's Freedom of Speech

mario lopez document radar watermark
Source: Radar

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a copy of Lopez's "answer" to Townsend's complaint, in which he has argued whatever he said is protected by the Constitution.

The document stated: "Defendant alleges that any representations or omissions alleged in the Complaint were protected by Defendant’s First Amendment Rights to Freedom of Speech."

It continued: "Defendant’s statements were purely opinions, and not statements of fact, and no reasonable person who heard the statements would have interpreted them as anything but opinions."

Article continues below advertisement

Lengthy Legal Battle

photo of desiree townsend
Source: @flushotcheerleaders/instagram

Townsend has said she asked Lopez to take down his comments.

Lopez and Townsend have traded blows for months now, after the paralegal surprised the Access Hollywood host at his home to serve him with legal papers.

Late last week, a judge agreed to extend the restraining order the 51-year-old filed against her.

According to the new terms, Townsend must stay at least 100 yards away from the actor and his family until February 2027.

Lopez's attorney had argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.

"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Joe Burrow.

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: How Crews of 'Burglary Tourist' Chilean Master Criminals are Invading U.S. to Plunder Star Athletes' Mansions During Games

split photo of putin and trump

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump Slammed for Not Inviting Ukraine to His Big Peace Summit with Putin in Alaska — As 'Titanic Efforts' Are Underway to Undermine Meeting

Restraining Order Reaction

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Lopez was caught on camera being served the lawsuit papers.
Source: Desiree Townsend

The actor was granted a restraining order after she showed up unannounced at his home.

Speaking exclusively with RadarOnline.com, Townsend said she was stunned by the decision.

"This was a very bizarre hearing," she said. "The judge granted part of the order, requiring me to stay away from Lopez and his family and to speak about him only in the context of the lawsuits and litigation.

"Here’s where things took an odd turn... the judge openly stated that I 'needed to be taught a lesson,' despite the statute’s purpose being to prevent future harm, not to punish alleged past conduct."

Townsend added: "The judge disregarded Lopez’s in-court outburst, justifying his angry rage instead of recognizing it for what it was."

She said she "strongly disagrees" with the decision and plans to file an appeal.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.