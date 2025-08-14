EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Argues 'Comments Made About Flu Shot Cheerleader Are Protected Free Speech' In Court Response — After TV Star Was Granted Restraining Order Against Defamation Accuser

Townsend earned the nickname "Flu Shot Cheerleader" more than 15 years ago, when she was the subject of an Inside Edition story about claims a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition that caused her to slur her speech and convulse sporadically.

The tabloid program approached Townsend days later, challenging her after she seemed to show no lasting signs of her disorder. Townsend has since clarified that she was suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome, the same condition suffered by Celine Dion.

Decades later, Townsend contends her name and reputation were dragged through the mud again by Lopez after the former Saved by the Bell star randomly shared the Inside Edition story on Instagram while captioning his post: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," while adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.

After ignoring repeated requests to take down the comment, Townsend sued the star for $25million.