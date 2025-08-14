EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Argues 'Comments Made About Flu Shot Cheerleader Are Protected Free Speech' In Court Response — After TV Star Was Granted Restraining Order Against Defamation Accuser
Attorneys for Mario Lopez have argued the alleged disparaging comments he made at the so-called "Flu Shot Cheerleader" are protected as free speech, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
The actor, who faces a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit from former NFL cheerleader Desiree Townsend, has challenged her accusations and provided a possible look at his defense.
Townsend earned the nickname "Flu Shot Cheerleader" more than 15 years ago, when she was the subject of an Inside Edition story about claims a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition that caused her to slur her speech and convulse sporadically.
The tabloid program approached Townsend days later, challenging her after she seemed to show no lasting signs of her disorder. Townsend has since clarified that she was suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome, the same condition suffered by Celine Dion.
Decades later, Townsend contends her name and reputation were dragged through the mud again by Lopez after the former Saved by the Bell star randomly shared the Inside Edition story on Instagram while captioning his post: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," while adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.
After ignoring repeated requests to take down the comment, Townsend sued the star for $25million.
Mario's Freedom of Speech
RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a copy of Lopez's "answer" to Townsend's complaint, in which he has argued whatever he said is protected by the Constitution.
The document stated: "Defendant alleges that any representations or omissions alleged in the Complaint were protected by Defendant’s First Amendment Rights to Freedom of Speech."
It continued: "Defendant’s statements were purely opinions, and not statements of fact, and no reasonable person who heard the statements would have interpreted them as anything but opinions."
Lengthy Legal Battle
Lopez and Townsend have traded blows for months now, after the paralegal surprised the Access Hollywood host at his home to serve him with legal papers.
Late last week, a judge agreed to extend the restraining order the 51-year-old filed against her.
According to the new terms, Townsend must stay at least 100 yards away from the actor and his family until February 2027.
Lopez's attorney had argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.
"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."
Restraining Order Reaction
Speaking exclusively with RadarOnline.com, Townsend said she was stunned by the decision.
"This was a very bizarre hearing," she said. "The judge granted part of the order, requiring me to stay away from Lopez and his family and to speak about him only in the context of the lawsuits and litigation.
"Here’s where things took an odd turn... the judge openly stated that I 'needed to be taught a lesson,' despite the statute’s purpose being to prevent future harm, not to punish alleged past conduct."
Townsend added: "The judge disregarded Lopez’s in-court outburst, justifying his angry rage instead of recognizing it for what it was."
She said she "strongly disagrees" with the decision and plans to file an appeal.