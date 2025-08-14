EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: How Crews of 'Burglary Tourist' Chilean Master Criminals are Invading U.S. to Plunder Star Athletes' Mansions During Games

The Burrow home heist was carried out on December 9, 2024. Burrow, 28, was in Arlington, Texas, playing the Dallas Cowboys.

Just an hour earlier, police say, a Chilean burglary crew calling themselves lanzas internacionales had slipped in through a window, heading straight for the master bedroom.

They left with roughly $300,000 in diamond pendants, gold chains, luxury watches, and sunglasses – including the quarterback's diamond 'JB9' necklace, once proudly worn after Cincinnati's 2022 AFC North victory.

These were no ordinary burglars.

Law enforcement officials are classifying the suspects as part of a sophisticated network of Chilean "burglary tourists" – young thieves who fly in under the U.S. visa waiver scheme, time their heists to athletes' game schedules, and target sprawling, secluded properties.

They allegedly struck at least six other sports stars in late 2024, including Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr., Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.