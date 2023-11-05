Bills vs. Bengals Prediction, Sunday Night Football Odds, Best Bets for NFL Week 9 (11/5/2023)
The Buffalo Bills will lock horns with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 of the NFL season at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. EST.
This prediction for Sunday's NFL matchup between the Bills and Bengals is from Dimers.com, a leader in sports betting predictions, along with our best bet of the game.
Utilize the interactive widget below to discover the latest spread, total, and moneyline betting odds and probabilities for the Bills-Bengals game at Paycor Stadium.
Bills vs. Bengals Betting Preview
Game Details
- Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Location: Paycor Stadium
Odds
- Spread: Bills +1.5 (-105), Bengals -1.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Bills +110, Bengals -125
- Total: Over/Under 49.5 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines featured here are the best available from selected sports betting sites at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Expert Prediction: Bills vs. Bengals
Leveraging advanced data analysis and machine learning, Dimers has executed 10,000 simulations of Sunday's Bills vs. Bengals matchup.
According to Dimers' renowned predictive analytics model, the Bengals are more likely to beat the Bills at Paycor Stadium. This prediction is based on the model giving the Bengals a 56% chance of winning the game.
Elsewhere on the betting board, Dimers predicts that the Bengals (-1.5) have a 52% chance of covering the spread, while the 49.5-point over/under is considered an equal 50-50 chance of hitting.
As always, these predictions and probabilities are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Bills vs. Bengals Best Bet
Our top pick for the Bills vs. Bengals Week 9 NFL matchup is to bet on the Bengals moneyline (-125).
Our expert betting advice is formulated through detailed modeling and valuable betting intelligence, designed to assist you in making more informed decisions.
Score Prediction for Bills vs. Bengals
Dimers' projected final score for the Buffalo vs. Cincinnati game on Sunday has the Bengals prevailing 25-23.
This expert prediction is based on each team's average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome.
Bills vs. Bengals Player Props
Prop bets are an enjoyable way to wager on Sunday's game without necessarily betting on its outcome.
This article features the most likely first and anytime touchdown scorers for the Bills and Bengals.
Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase is most likely to score the first touchdown in Bills vs. Bengals, according to DimersBOT.
DimersBOT gives Chase a 12.6% chance of getting in for six first at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals WR has a 53.8% chance of scoring an anytime touchdown.
First touchdown scorer prediction
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 10.5% probability
- James Cook: 9.2% probability
- Gabe Davis: 7.8% probability
- Josh Allen: 5.9% probability
- Dalton Kincaid: 4.6% probability
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 12.6% probability
- Joe Mixon: 10.2% probability
- Tee Higgins: 8.1% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 5.9% probability
- Joe Burrow: 4.7% probability
Anytime touchdown scorer prediction
Buffalo Bills
- Stefon Diggs: 46.3% probability
- James Cook: 42.3% probability
- Gabe Davis: 38.0% probability
- Josh Allen: 28.3% probability
- Dalton Kincaid: 23.7% probability
Cincinnati Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase: 53.8% probability
- Joe Mixon: 45.3% probability
- Tee Higgins: 38.3% probability
- Tyler Boyd: 29.7% probability
- Joe Burrow: 23.8% probability
SNF Tonight: Bills vs. Bengals
Get ready for Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Bengals in Week 9 of the National Football League season at Paycor Stadium, which is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. EST. To add an extra level of excitement, you might want to consider exploring the best parlay bets today.
We emphasize that all of the NFL predictions on this page are based on 10,000 data-driven simulations of the Bills vs. Bengals game, and they are accurate at the time of publication to help you make more informed choices when placing bets at online sportsbooks.
Please note that when engaging in online betting, it is important to exercise responsible gambling practices and seek reputable sources for accurate and up-to-date information.
