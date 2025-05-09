Your tip
How the Florida Nurse’s Husband and Family Members Tried to 'Cover Up' Her Horrific Crime — After 15-Year-Old 'Was Raped' By His Stepmom

Photo of Alexis Von Yates and husband.
Source: Alexis von Yates/facebook

Alexis Von Yates' husband reportedly told his son not to tell anyone what happened.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 9 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

A Florida man who reportedly walked in on his wife having sex with his 15-year-old son apparently tried to cover up the heinous act and warned the boy not to tell anyone what happened, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A family member eventually did find out, and 35-year-old nurse Alexis Von Yates was arrested and charged with seducing her stepson.

She Seduced Him for Weeks

alexis von yates mug shot
Source: Marion County Jail

Alexis Von Yates was arrested in Ocala.

Yates allegedly had been flirting and trying to seduce the boy for weeks before their sexual encounter, often telling the teen she was "horny."

Eventually, she reportedly succeeded, and had sex with the boy, who was visiting his father and stepmother for summer vacation at the time.

When his father came home unexpectedly early from work, he saw his son run into another room and his wife naked on the couch, according to the arrest affidavit.

After reportedly screaming "What the f--- is going on?" he grabbed the teen and told him he was being taken to his grandfather's house for the night, adding that he had "ruined his life."

Warning to Stay Quiet

alexis von yates
Source: Alexis von Yates/instagram

The teen was instructed to not tell anyone what happened.

According to the arrest report, the father and son stopped at a gas station, where the victim's father "purchased a six pack of beer and began drinking them aggressively" as he took the teen to his grandfather's home.

There, the father reportedly told his son never to contact him again because "he was failure."

The boy's grandfather apparently had his say as well, sternly warning: "You better not be telling them what happened!" before instructing him to not call his mother.

However, the teen did tell one person – a cousin – who apparently tipped off authorities.

Yates Makes Her Move

alexis von yates
Source: Alexis von Yates/facebook

Yates said she felt the teen looked like a younger version of his father.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the teen told cops he and his stepmom were originally hanging out on the couch watching a movie while his lineman father was working late.

As the film played in the background, Yates reportedly said she was bored, and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."

The victim recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out.

"I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough," Yates allegedly told the teen as they cuddled, according to the affidavit. She then "kicked off" her panties and the pair engaged in oral sex and intercourse without a condom.

Radar Logo

alexis von yates
Source: Alexis von Yates/facebook

Yates has pleaded not guilty.

When the father came home, he became agitated and called his wife a "c---" and "child predator."

Yates reportedly begged for forgiveness, and tried to reason that the underage victim "looked like his father when he was younger."

A day later, she actually called the boy, saying she wished they had kept having sex and that her husband had not discovered them, the affidavit claimed.

Yates is charged with felony lewd or lascivious battery with a victim age 12 to 16. She has pleaded not guilty and set to be deposed on June 20.

