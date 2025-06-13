Florida Nurse Left 'Lovestuck' Stepson 'Infatuated' With Her After Affair Was Busted By Teen's Dad — As Victim's Statement Describing 'F------ Up' Situation to Be Allowed At Trial
Statements of a 15-year-old boy who was having sex with his stepmom when his father walked in on them will be heard in court, a judge has ruled.
Among them, RadarOnline.com has learned, was the revelation the teen was "lovestruck" and "infatuated" with the former Florida nurse, something he admitted was "f----- up."
Flirting and Seduction
Alexis Von Yates allegedly had been flirting and trying to seduce the boy for weeks before their sexual encounter, often telling the teen she was "horny."
The 35-year-old was arrested and charged with seducing her stepson in November.
On Thursday, a judge ruled the teen's statements given to investigators can be used as evidence at her sexual battery trial, including answers and descriptions that would "cast himself in a negative light."
Those include admissions that he was using illegal drugs the night of the alleged incident.
Teen Told Truth
The judge was tasked with determining whether the victim’s statements were "reliable and trustworthy" enough for his recorded interview to be allowed at trial.
Judge Timothy T. McCourt said in his ruling statement that the teen could have "minimized these things, which he would have had motive and opportunity to do, but did not."
He added: "The court finds that this bolsters the overall reliability of his statement and its contents."
How it Happened
According to police, last July, Yates put her two children to bed and then went to hang out with her teen stepson on the living room couch.
The victim told investigators that he was visiting his father and stepmother for summer vacation in Ocala at the time.
The pair reportedly hit a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies while his lineman father was working late. As a movie played in the background, Yates reportedly said she was bored, and told the boy how "horny" she was because "she had not had sex in two weeks and she was on her period."
The victim recalled in the arrest affidavit that the two started cuddling. He moved on to kissing her neck before the two started making out, which eventually progressed to the two having sexual relations.
Father's Fury
When his father came home unexpectedly early from work, he saw his son run into another room and his wife naked on the couch, according to the arrest affidavit.
After reportedly screaming "What the f--- is going on?" he grabbed the teen and told him he was being taken to his grandfather's house for the night, adding that he had "ruined his life."
According to the arrest report, the father and son stopped at a gas station, where the victim's father "purchased a six-pack of beer and began drinking them aggressively" as he took the teen to his grandfather's home.
There, the father reportedly told his son never to contact him again because "he was a failure."
The boy's grandfather apparently had his say as well, sternly warning: "You better not be telling them what happened!" before instructing him not to call his mother.
However, the teen did tell one person, a cousin, who tipped off authorities.