Florida Nurse Left 'Lovestuck' Stepson 'Infatuated' With Her After Affair Was Busted By Teen's Dad — As Victim's Statement Describing 'F------ Up' Situation to Be Allowed At Trial

Alexis Von Yates allegedly had been flirting and trying to seduce the boy for weeks before their sexual encounter, often telling the teen she was "horny."

The 35-year-old was arrested and charged with seducing her stepson in November.

On Thursday, a judge ruled the teen's statements given to investigators can be used as evidence at her sexual battery trial, including answers and descriptions that would "cast himself in a negative light."

Those include admissions that he was using illegal drugs the night of the alleged incident.