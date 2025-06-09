Mick Jagger's Biggest Scandals — Including 'Pedophile Sex' and Royal 'Fling' — Resurface After Fellow Rocker Claims Stones Frontman Funded Sid Vicious Murder Charge Defense

Comedian Tommy Chong's daughter, Rae Dawn Chong, has long claimed that Jagger took advantage of her when she was a high school sophomore.

The Knock ‘Em Dead actress said she was underage "jailbait" at the time, while the rocker was married to his wife, Bianca.

"He never asked me how old I was, and I never told him. It never came up," the now 64-year-old revealed, reminiscing: "He had tousled hair. I thought, 'Oh man, he is beautiful."

Chong was in New York City trying to break into modeling when Jagger rolled up to her door.

"He grabbed my hand, and we jumped in his limo and went straight to a recording studio. The Stones were there. I remember being in there for hours and hours. Then I slept over at his apartment."

But Chong has no regrets about bedding the star, even as a minor.

She said: "I knew what I was doing. I was experimenting with Mick. I was having fun.

"He had great lips, he was a great kisser. He was young and gorgeous with a nice body. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was fabulous. Totally rock ‘n’ roll."