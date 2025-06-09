Mick Jagger's Biggest Scandals — Including 'Pedophile Sex' and Royal 'Fling' — Resurface After Fellow Rocker Claims Stones Frontman Funded Sid Vicious Murder Charge Defense
It's been hard at times for Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger to find some satisfaction in his own life after decades of scandals and setbacks.
However, RadarOnline.com can reveal the 81-year-old rocker does have a softer side, which he usually keeps secret.
Recently, former Sex Pistols member Johnny Rotten addressed a long-standing rumor that Jagger helped pay for Sid Vicious' legal defense after the bassist was accused of murdering his then girlfriend Nancy Spungen in 1978.
Speaking with host Michael Anthony on his self-titled podcast, Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, revealed that had the case gone to trial, Vicious would have had the support of Jagger.
"I know that at the time, indirectly, Mick Jagger put up a lawyer to help Sid's case," he said. However, Rotten clarified the case was "too far gone."
Vicious died of a heroin overdose four months after being charged with the murder.
Jagger's heart might have been in the right place, but he's found himself in the wrong places many other times.
Relationship with High Schooler
Comedian Tommy Chong's daughter, Rae Dawn Chong, has long claimed that Jagger took advantage of her when she was a high school sophomore.
The Knock ‘Em Dead actress said she was underage "jailbait" at the time, while the rocker was married to his wife, Bianca.
"He never asked me how old I was, and I never told him. It never came up," the now 64-year-old revealed, reminiscing: "He had tousled hair. I thought, 'Oh man, he is beautiful."
Chong was in New York City trying to break into modeling when Jagger rolled up to her door.
"He grabbed my hand, and we jumped in his limo and went straight to a recording studio. The Stones were there. I remember being in there for hours and hours. Then I slept over at his apartment."
But Chong has no regrets about bedding the star, even as a minor.
She said: "I knew what I was doing. I was experimenting with Mick. I was having fun.
"He had great lips, he was a great kisser. He was young and gorgeous with a nice body. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was fabulous. Totally rock ‘n’ roll."
Bedding the Royal Family
The book Jagger Unauthorized claimed Jagger had a shocking romance with Britain's Princess Margaret decades ago, when both were between spouses.
The princess, who is Queen Elizabeth's younger sister, had been long-time friends with Jagger and was said to be a regular visitor to Jagger's dressing room after Rolling Stones gigs.
While not one to kiss-and-tell, insiders previously told the Daily Mail a royal hookup wouldn't have been surprising.
"She found him sexy and exciting. If you saw them laughing together, dancing, the way she’d put her hand on his knee and giggle at his stories like a schoolgirl, you’d have thought there was something going on," the source said, adding that the queen was not a fan of the romance.
"Princess Margaret had caused more than her share of scandal. The last thing the Queen wanted was her sister running off with Mick Jagger."
Scientology Target
Jagger was targeted by the Church of Scientology in the early ’70s, when he and his hard-partying bandmates were deep into drugs and at his most vulnerable.
"The Stones were the biggest band in the world — and the church has been built on targeting top celebrities as PR prizes," a source previously spilled. "Mick was a perfect target!"
The staggering Stone already had a history of sticking his toe into different religions in the hopes of finding spiritual guidance.
A rep from the church handed a copy of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s book Dianetics to Jager, who accepted it with an open mind.
"Mick was open-minded and impressed by the book’s firm stance against drugs and was deeply motivated to put his hard-partying behind him," the source admitted.
Although he didn't join, the insider concluded: "The word is it really inspired Mick."
Fear of Sickness
As he ages, the rock star is said to be battling a tragic mental disorder that has left him terrified he’ll die from a cold.
Insiders say Jagger suffers from germaphobia, and a licensed psychologist said the fear is a form of obsessive-compulsive disorder.
"Mick has become obsessed with his health and staving off death," the source shared. "He hates reading stories about the flu or the common cold killing people his age. He’s petrified of catching something from touching people!"
Friends have joked he's morphing into Howard Hughes – the germaphobe billionaire who burned his clothing if someone near him became ill—but not everyone is laughing.
"He’s constantly using hand wipes and hand sanitizer when he does have to shake hands with somebody, or after he leaves bathrooms and has to touch door handles."