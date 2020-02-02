Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rae Dawn Chong Claims Mick Jagger Seduced Her When She Was 15 Rolling Stone was married to Bianca at the time alleged underage sex happened.

Actress Rae Dawn Chong has claimed that Mick Jagger had sex with her when she was just 15.

According to a new interview in the Mail on Sunday, Rae Dawn said she and the Rolling Stones frontman had a fling in 1977 while he was still married to his wife, model Bianca.

Comedian Tommy Chong‘s daughter’s story means she was underage when Jagger, then 33, allegedly seduced her. But she said he didn’t know how old she was at the time.

Rae Dawn has insisted the affair was consensual, which she knows will be controversial, especially in the #MeToo era.

According to Rae Dawn, the rock star told her, “You’re cute,” to which she replied, “You’re cuter”‘ when she was visiting New York.

The actress said she went to a recording studio with Jagger and then they spent the night together.

Rae Dawn, now 58, claimed to The Mail, “He never asked me how old I was and I never told him. It never came up. I remember thinking he was really cute. He had tousled hair. I thought, ‘Oh man, he is beautiful.’

“He said, ‘What are you doing right now?’ I said, ‘Nothing really.’

“He grabbed my hand and we jumped in his limo and went straight to a recording studio. The Stones were there, I was in the background. I remember being in there for hours and hours.

“Then I slept over at his apartment. I knew what I was doing. I was experimenting with Mick. I was having fun.”

Rae Dawn said they spent another day together at the recording studio and then at a Fleetwood Mac concert at Madison Square Garden.

Jagger has declined to comment.

But Rae Dawn said after her revelation, “He’s probably going to lose his s*** because I was a minor. He’s going to be so mad at me.”

Her dad Tommy and his partner Richard ‘Cheech’ Marin made millions in the 1970s and 1980s from their albums and films about the marijuana counter-culture.

Rae Dawn was the result of a one-night stand between Chong and a Canadian woman named Abigail.

Notorious Lothario Mick, now 76, is known to romance much younger women.

Rae Dawn recalled about her long-ago alleged sex buddy, who recently had heart surgery, to The Mail, “Mick was very beautiful, very shy, very self-absorbed.”

“He had great lips, he was a great kisser. He wasn’t that much older than me in my brain. He was 33 and young and gorgeous with a nice body. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was fabulous. Totally rock ‘n’ roll. He didn’t make me do anything I didn’t want to do, but he was very vain, always looking in the mirror.”

Rae Dawn stressed, “He did nothing wrong. He didn’t make me do anything I didn’t want to do.”