EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry’s Break-Up From Orlando Bloom ‘Is Saving Her Dying Brand’ — ‘She’s Moving From Hate Figure to Lovelorn Single Mom Victim’

Katy Perry's split from Orlando Bloom may have left her heartbroken, but insiders are telling RadarOnline.com it could be the career reset she desperately needs.

The 40-year-old singer and the 48-year-old actor recently confirmed the end of their nine-year romance and six-year engagement in a joint statement, saying they had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

The pair stressed they would "continue to be seen together as a family" and their shared priority was "raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."