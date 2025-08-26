EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Beyond Disgusted' After OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Bonnie Blue 'Hijacked' Her Album Launch With Sleazy Travis Kelce Remarks
Taylor Swift has been left "beyond disgusted" after adult performer Bonnie Blue publicly declared she wanted to steal NFL star Travis Kelce from the singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders tell us the singer, 35, is convinced the porn star was trying to overshadow the announcement she is bringing out a new album by launching what insiders have branded a "grotesque publicity stunt."
Bonnie's Disgusting Comments About Travis
Swift unveiled the news her latest record is on the way in New York last week, but the rollout was quickly "hijacked" by Blue, 26, who boasted in interviews she would "one hundred percent" defeat Swift in a competition for the affections of her long-term boyfriend Kelce.
Swift's friends claimed the Grammy-winner was "furious" her carefully planned launch was dragged into what one described as a "cheap publicity-grabbing smut stunt."
A source close to Swift claimed: "Taylor has worked too hard for her art to be tainted by vulgar sideshows like Bonnie Blue.
"She was disgusted that someone would use her name to get themselves into headline. "
This was supposed to be her moment, and instead she's ended up reading headlines about a porn star."
Swift made her album announcement on August 12 – and days later Blue bragged she had more talent than the performer and was capable of stealing her NFL star man.
Another insider claimed: "Taylor is embarrassed and upset — she thinks it's sleazy, and she wants no part of it.
"Taylor will rise above it, but she's angry that something so crass intruded on a career milestone."
Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, appeared on Channel 4's 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, which chronicled her stunt to bed 1,057 men in 12 hours.
She bragged: "I quite like Taylor Swift's boyfriend. I think he's quite hot. Quite good with his hands as well. I quite enjoy watching him on the pitch."
Pressed on whether she thought she could lure Kelce away from Swift, she said: "One hundred percent. We're both blonde. She sings and I have all the talent so I say I would win over Taylor Swift."
'Disrespectful' Remarks
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, 35, has been dating Swift since 2023, with their relationship said to be headed towards marriage and kids.
Friends of Kelce's also said he was "appalled" by Blue's remarks and views them as "disrespectful to Swift and their partnership."
Blue recently described how her last romance was with a fan she met at one of her live events.
She bragged: "The last person I sort of dated was actually in one of my queues back in September from the Freshers content.
"He was so sweet, so nice. And then after that we did some arcade dates. We went to the cinema a few times, a few hotel stays."
The performer, who travels internationally for shoots, insisted she is not actively seeking a relationship.
"Dating for me will come later on in life," she said. "If it happens and they are able to travel with me and join me in this journey, then I wouldn't dismiss it."
Blue last year split from her husband Oliver Davidson, 27. The couple, who met as teenagers, is finalizing their divorce but maintain they parted on amicable terms.
"There was no bad blood, there was no cheating and no aggression or anything in the relationship," she said. "We both got to a point where I was like, 'I think we'd be happier if it was with someone else in the future.'"