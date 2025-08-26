EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Day-Lewis' Nepo Baby Son Trolled as 'Useless Copycat Filmmaker' After Trailer is Released for His Short Film That 'Forced' His A-List Dad Out of Retirement

Daniel Day-Lewis is back – coming out of retirement to co-write and star in Anemone, the directorial debut of his son, Ronan Day-Lewis – and provoking fresh outrage in the process over Hollywood's nepo babies takeover, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 68-year-old three-time Oscar winner agreed to act again alongside Ronan, 27, in the gritty drama Anemone, which has premiered its first trailer.

The film is billed as an exploration of "the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers and sons" and is produced by Plan B and Focus Features.

It will debut at the New York Film Festival this autumn, before a limited U.S. theatrical release beginning October 3 and expanding on October 10.