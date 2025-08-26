EXCLUSIVE: Randy Prince Andrew’s Vile Sex Habits Laid Bare — Including Nauseating Claim About His ‘Uncontrollable’ Libido From Jeffrey Epstein and ‘Childish Poo Cushion Obsession’

Prince Andrew is once again being branded "Randy Andy" as fresh allegations about his sordid sex life spill out.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the revelations are contained in the shock new biography on the royal, called Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by historian Andrew Lownie, who spent years investigating the Duke of York's private life.

Drawing on testimony from friends, former staff and diplomats, Lownie described a man consumed by sex, incapable of self-discipline and notorious for humiliating those around him.

The book – which the York family is said to have battled to try and suppress – painted a portrait of a prince addicted to privilege and self-indulgence.