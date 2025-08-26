EXCLUSIVE: Randy Prince Andrew’s Vile Sex Habits Laid Bare — Including Nauseating Claim About His ‘Uncontrollable’ Libido From Jeffrey Epstein and ‘Childish Poo Cushion Obsession’
Prince Andrew is once again being branded "Randy Andy" as fresh allegations about his sordid sex life spill out.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the revelations are contained in the shock new biography on the royal, called Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by historian Andrew Lownie, who spent years investigating the Duke of York's private life.
Drawing on testimony from friends, former staff and diplomats, Lownie described a man consumed by sex, incapable of self-discipline and notorious for humiliating those around him.
The book – which the York family is said to have battled to try and suppress – painted a portrait of a prince addicted to privilege and self-indulgence.
Horrific Sex Claims About Prince Andrew
Lownie claimed: "(Jeffrey) Epstein once boasted how Andrew was the only man he knew who was more obsessed with sex than he was.
"He was described as an uncontrollable addict, someone for whom sex was his main purpose in life. This wasn't just rumor – people close to him repeatedly confirmed the same story."
Epstein, who Lownie labeled "the most notorious fornicator of our era," said Epstein declared about Andrew: "We are both serial sex addicts. He's the only person I have met who is more obsessed with p---- than me.
"From the reports I've got back from the women we've shared, he's the most perverted animal in the bedroom.
"He likes to engage in stuff that's even kinky to me – and I'm the king of kink!"
Lownie added about the duke: "The nickname 'Randy Andy' was given to him at Gordonstoun, his public school, and earned because he was already sexually experienced, good looking and a girl magnet. And it stuck."
The author recalled claims about how Andy slept with more than 1,000 women, with hotel staff reporting lines of escorts being ushered into his rooms while on overseas duty.
One Reuters correspondent claimed during a 2006 trip to Bangkok, more than 40 women were sent to his hotel suite.
Lownie claimed: "The evidence from those who witnessed his behavior abroad is extraordinary – staff and officials told me he treated diplomatic trips as sexual shopping expeditions."
The duke's behavior, Lownie argued, "veered from the predatory to the puerile."
A masseuse alleged Andrew insisted on being naked during sessions, peppering her with crude sexual remarks. And a former palace employee claimed staff members were warned to keep clear of him after complaints of harassment.
Lownie claimed: "What emerges is a pattern — a man who believed the normal rules never applied to him, whether with women, staff or the public."
Andrew's vulgarity, the book claimed, was matched by a childish sense of humor.
Dinner guests recalled his obsession with lavatorial jokes, fart pranks and a fixation with whoopee cushions.
"For a senior royal to reduce women to tears with bullying one moment, and then amuse himself with poo cushions the next, is telling," Lownie claimed.
Prince Andrew 'The Nightmare'
Andrew's favourite activities at parties are said to be playing "choo-choo trains," where everyone danced around the room in a conga shouting "choo-choo," or games in which pieces of fruit were passed from under one person's chin to the next.
One friend of his told Lownie: "He's a nightmare to sit next to at dinner. He makes ghastly jokes about whether you're wearing knickers. And you can't tell him to sod off."
They added the duke's dirty jokes were so "lavatorially disgusting everyone was aghast."
One of his dates told the writer: "He tells the most pathetic jokes. He ﬁnds poo cushions funny."
The book also highlights Andrew's alleged cruelty towards staff.
He was accused of shouting at aides, moving one man from duties because of a mole on his face and humiliating household employees in front of others.
Lownie said: "Historic complaints about bullying Meghan Markle were investigated, but palace insiders feared that if Andrew's conduct were examined with the same rigor it would be explosive. That helps explain why certain reports were never published."
Tension With Family Members
Lownie also records claims of tensions with his nephews.
A source alleged in 2013 Prince Harry and Andrew clashed at a family gathering, with punches thrown after Andrew insulted Meghan Markle – an account Harry's spokesperson denies.
William, meanwhile, is said to have privately called his uncle a "t-----" and vowed to evict him from Royal Lodge once he becomes king.
Lownie concludes that for decades, Andrew's behavior was enabled by the palace and by governments who found him useful.
But what his book shows is that the seeds of his downfall were sown long ago – by his arrogance, bullying – and "obsession with sex."