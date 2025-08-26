EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Fans are Raging Natalie Portman is in Line to Play Tormented Singer Sinéad O'Connor

Natalie Portman is said to be the frontrunner to play Sinéad O'Connor in a major new biopic of the singer – but the news has sparked backlash from fans who believe one key detail could undermine the performance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress is said to be the top choice of producers working on the project, which will chronicle O'Connor's early life and rise to fame.

Best known for her 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U, the tormented songbird died in 2023 at the age of 56.