EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Hurley 'Saved' Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus From His 'Demons' and Helped Country Crooner Make Amends With Superstar Daughter Miley After Nasty Family Feud

"She helped to save him from himself." Since they reconnected, BRC has even patched up his relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus, 32.

"Billy Ray has had his demons, everyone knows," said the source. "But Liz is straightening him out, and he likes it."

After many years of the Cyrus family's public feud, which kicked off following the divorce between the country singer and Tish Cyrus, superstar Miley spoke out about her dad's new shocking relationship and gave the odd relationship her blessing.

In an interview with The New York Times, the Disney alum spoke about her dad and Hurley, as well as her mom Tish's marriage to actor Dominic Purcell.

She said: "Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I'm being an adult about it."

She continued: "At first it's hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up."