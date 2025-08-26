Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Hurley 'Saved' Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus From His 'Demons' and Helped Country Crooner Make Amends With Superstar Daughter Miley After Nasty Family Feud

photo of miley cyrus, billy ray cyrus and elizabeth hurley
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley supported Billy Ray Cyrus in reconciling with daughter Miley after a long family feud.

Aug. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus followed new girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley to her native England for the summer, as a source revealed the country crooner, 63, "has fallen hard" for the actress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The insider added how the actress "is the best thing that's happened to him."

How The Couple Rekindled Their Relationship

Elizabeth Hurley reconnected with Billy Ray Cyrus during his divorce from singer Firerose.
Source: MEGA

Hurley reconnected with Cyrus during his divorce from singer Firerose.

Two years after costarring in a 2022 Christmas movie, the 60-year-old reached out to Cyrus as he was going through a messy divorce from singer Firerose.

"That text changed everything for him," said the source of the Achy Breaky Heart singer, who was in a downward spiral at the time.

Billy Ray repaired his relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus after reuniting with Hurley.
Source: MEGA

Cyrus repaired his relationship with daughter Miley after reuniting with Hurley.

"She helped to save him from himself." Since they reconnected, BRC has even patched up his relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus, 32.

"Billy Ray has had his demons, everyone knows," said the source. "But Liz is straightening him out, and he likes it."

After many years of the Cyrus family's public feud, which kicked off following the divorce between the country singer and Tish Cyrus, superstar Miley spoke out about her dad's new shocking relationship and gave the odd relationship her blessing.

In an interview with The New York Times, the Disney alum spoke about her dad and Hurley, as well as her mom Tish's marriage to actor Dominic Purcell.

She said: "Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I'm being an adult about it."

She continued: "At first it's hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up."

