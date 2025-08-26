BREAKING: Virginia Giuffre to Name Henry Kissinger in Tell-all From Beyond the Grave After Publishers Win Six-month Raging Legal Battle

After a bitter six-month legal battle, the late Virginia Giuffre's publishers won their fight over the inclusion of new names in her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is expected to be named in the autobiography from Giuffre, who died by suicide at age 41 in April.

In the days leading up to her death, the prominent and outspoken Jeffrey Epstein accuser insisted her memoir be published to expose the "systemic failures" which allow sex trafficking to be possible.