BREAKING: Virginia Giuffre to Name Henry Kissinger in Tell-all From Beyond the Grave After Publishers Win Six-month Raging Legal Battle
After a bitter six-month legal battle, the late Virginia Giuffre's publishers won their fight over the inclusion of new names in her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is expected to be named in the autobiography from Giuffre, who died by suicide at age 41 in April.
In the days leading up to her death, the prominent and outspoken Jeffrey Epstein accuser insisted her memoir be published to expose the "systemic failures" which allow sex trafficking to be possible.
Sources Say There Was an 'Intense Legal Fight'
Kissinger died at age 100 in November 2023. He won a Nobel Peace prize and served under President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford.
Insiders reportedly claimed there was an "intense" months-long fight in court to keep Kissinger's name out of Nobody's Girl.
A source shared: "Her account names new names. There was an intense legal fight to keep Kissinger's name out of the book.
"But after his death he can now be included without fear of legal reprisal."
The source warned: "It may also make uncomfortable reading for President Trump.”
Insider Warns It Could Be 'Uncomfortable Reading' for President Trump
Donald Trump has faced intense scrutiny over his well-documented friendship with Epstein, especially after the Justice Department closed the convicted pedophile's case without releasing new files despite the president campaigning on transparency in the case.
Outrage erupted over the Justice Department's memo claiming there was no Epstein "client list" and insisted the disgraced financier killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.
Giuffre worked at Trump's private Florida club Mar-a-Lago as a minor. The president recently raised eyebrows when he said Epstein "stole" Giuffre from him while she was working in the Mar-a-Lago spa in 2000.
Giuffre's Memoir Will Include Ghislaine Maxwell
Trump's comments prompted a scathing statement from Giuffre's family, who tearfully reminded the president their sister was a person, "not an object."
Despite Trump and his administration's best attempts to make the Epstein files scandal go away, public outrage intensified when the president's former defense lawyer Todd Blanche, the current deputy attorney general, held a two-day closed-door meeting with Epstein's former madam Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre's family slammed the meeting and said Maxwell was a "monster" who deserved to rot behind bars, while skeptics warned she couldn't be trusted and would perjure herself in hopes of receiving a pardon.
Giuffre's Final Wish for Memoir to Be Published
Sources said Giuffre's memoir will detail how she was trafficked by Maxwell and Epstein as a minor as well as "intimate and disturbing" details of her relationship with Prince Andrew, who has denied all allegations against him.
Giuffre's memoir is expected to hit retail shelves in mid-October, something she demanded happen even in the event of her death.
Shortly before she took her own life, Giuffre had been hospitalized after being seriously injured in a bus crash accident. Her publishing house, Alfred A. Knopf, shared an email she sent to author-journalist Amy Wallace, who she had been working on the 400-page memoir with, in the aftermath of the accident.
She wrote: "TIn the event of my passing, I would like to ensure that NOBODY’S GIRL is still released.
"I believe it has the potential to impact many lives and foster necessary discussions about these grave injustices."