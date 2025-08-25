EXCLUSIVE: Dead Epstein Victim's 5 Biggest Bombshells That Will Rock the World in Tell-All Tome as We Expose Virginia Giuffre's Handwritten Diaries

Giuffre had been working on her tome Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice before her death. She had reportedly completed the manuscript for the 400-page project earlier this year.

And in an eerie case of foreshadowing, she sent an email to publishing house Alfred A. Knopf saying that it was her "heartfelt wish" the memoir be released "regardless" of her circumstances.

She wrote in the email: "The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders.

"It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness."