EXCLUSIVE: Dead Epstein Victim's 5 Biggest Bombshells That Will Rock the World in Tell-All Tome as We Expose Virginia Giuffre's Handwritten Diaries
Jeffrey Epstein's most famous accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is set to spill all of his secrets from beyond the grave in a posthumous memoir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuffre took her own life in April at age 41, but not before completing her explosive book.
Posthumous Memoir
Giuffre had been working on her tome Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice before her death. She had reportedly completed the manuscript for the 400-page project earlier this year.
And in an eerie case of foreshadowing, she sent an email to publishing house Alfred A. Knopf saying that it was her "heartfelt wish" the memoir be released "regardless" of her circumstances.
She wrote in the email: "The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders.
"It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness."
Giuffre's Secret Diary
Giuffre, who had accused Britain's Prince Andrew of sexual abuse before settling with the disgraced royal out of court, might have provided a preview of her bombshells in her personal diary, which RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained.
The handwritten pages detail the "disturbing events" she claimed she was forced to witness and participate in when she was just 17 years old.
Among her confessions, Giuffre revealed Epstein's girlfriend-turned-consigliere, Ghislaine Maxwell, initially "recruited" her during her first trip to Paris.
Once overseas, Giuffre revealed her grim daily duties: "Massages, sex, and even dressing Epstein," she wrote. But the worst was yet to come.
Epstein's Orders
Giuffre then alleged Epstein ordered her to recruit underage girls.
She wrote: "Jeffrey would send me out, just like in the U.S., to go talk to pretty girls, the younger the better. I would offer them money to come meet my gentleman friend and tell them I'd show them how to massage."
However, Giuffre said she "never brought back a girl that ever said no, or didn't want to participate in an erotic massage for money."
Giuffre allegedly further wrote in her diary that she was always under camera surveillance at Epstein's house, and revealed the FBI does indeed have secret video files from inside the home.
"I used to be watched by Epstein’s hidden cameras, which I have seen myself. The FBI has the archive footage showing me being abused by other men, used as blackmail."
Entertaining Prince Andrew
Perhaps her most graphic revelation came when she wrote she was forced to carry out a horrifying task with Andrew.
Giuffre wrote: "I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath. The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him.
"He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure."
In the bath, the two "continued with back and forth foreplay, touching, kissing, and him even licking my toes. 'I love your feet,' he whispered, 'They are so irresistible,'" she recalled the Prince saying.
"That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and, in turn, Jeffrey and Ghislaine."
Andrew has also denied all allegations against him, insisting none of it ever happened.